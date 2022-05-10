Nigerian music star Davido has been working tirelessly on his next album, and he dropped a teaser that has left many gushing

Davido took his songs to another dimension as he assured his fans his new album would be different from what they used to know

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, are now anticipating the release of the new album, which is expected to be massive

Nigerian international singer and DMW label boss Davido has assured his fans and followers of the best when he releases his next album.

Davido said his next album was different from what he was known for as he said he was bringing fans to the other part of his world.

This one is special: Davido drops hints on next album. Credit: @Davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing a teaser from a single titled Stand Strong off his next album, Davido wrote:

"This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and alot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you, the first single off my next album."

Fans hail Davido over input to next album

Many of the singer's fans and followers have stormed his social media timeline as they applaud him.

dremodrizzy:

"Time to start dropping these classics ⏰."

that_ijaw_boy_:

"I smell grammy."

