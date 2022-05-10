Veteran Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu, recently shared the sad story of how he was once again poisoned, but this time by a family member

In a video making the rounds, the film star was seen in church sharing his testimony as he recounted how the relative poisoned him and his elder brother

According to Ibu, the boy was not pleased with how he became successful and started buying cars and building houses, so he wanted to eliminate him

It is no longer news that veteran actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, recently recovered after a long battle with an ailment.

The comic actor has now shared his testimony after recounting how he and his elder brother were poisoned by a family member.

In a video making the rounds online, Mr Ibu, his brother, his wife and a friend, were all seen on the altar in church as the actor shared his story.

Mr Ibu recounts how a jealous family member poisoned him and his brother. Photos: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

According to Ibu, a boy who happened to be his family member poisoned him and his elder brother because he wasn’t pleased with his success.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The film star noted that since God started blessing him enough to start buying cars and building houses, the boy was not happy and decided to eliminate him but God did not make it possible.

In his words:

“The same boy poisoned my elder brother. We are the same family but since God started helping me, I started buying things, buy motors, dashing people, build house, he wasn't happy. He was really looking for means to eliminate me but God said no.”

The comic actor also noted that life is sweet and losing one’s life is not hard at all because he already started seeing himself stepping to the other side during his ailment. Ibu however explained that only his wife’s tears also made him start crying and God heard him.

As Ibu shared his sad story, the people in the congregation could not hold their laughter over how the comic actor recounted his experience.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu’s testimony after he was poisoned by a family member

Read what some internet users had to say below:

Kingsgoldcomedy:

“God bless u daddy.”

Hesaprankster:

“He’s never serious ❤️.”

Ccnashy:

“There is God ..I know there is God...Who can explain how human being came into existence, abi na Charles Darwin theory.”

Adarowland_:

“Thank God o.”

Stankidosplash:

“Thank God for his life!!! He is a true fighter ❤️❤️❤️.”

Finally gonna nack: Recovering Mr Ibu gushes as wife visits him in hospital

Mr Ibu seemed to have gotten his wish after his beautiful wife visited him at the hospital.

Recall that the ailing actor had initially made a TikTok video where he noted that he ‘won nack’ and it left internet users amused.

In a new development, the movie star made another video at the hospital with his wife after she went visiting.

In the viral clip, the actor was seen laughing happily as his wife gave him some of her sexy dance moves. Ibu then noted that he was 'finally gonna nack'.

Source: Legit.ng