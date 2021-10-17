Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has said even though he's disappointed in some of President Muhammadu Buhari's actionS, he can never regret campaigning for him in 2015

The actor made the disclosure in an interview in which he also said the present administration keeps reminding Nigeria of how bad things were when PDP was in power

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Kosoko's interview and many expressed their displeasure over it

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has said he is disappointed in some of the actions of President Muhammadu Buhari but can never regret campaigning for him in 2015.

Speaking with Premium Times, the popular actor said the current administration is not totally bad but it should stop reminding Nigerians of how bad things were the Peoples Democratic Party was in power

Jide Kosoko said he doesn't regret campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @princejidekosoko, @muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I can’t speak for the government but I can’t say Buhari (government) is totally bad. I’ve never said so, and I may not say so, but I am disappointed in some of his actions.

"I hate a situation where the APC government will keep reminding us of how bad things have been since PDP assumed power."

Fielding question on whether he regretted campaigning for the president, he said:

"No I can never. I will ask you and ask all the Nigerian youths going up and coming down saying different things."

@instablog9ja on Instagram also shared the news on the social media platform and many flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @sparkle_nevilla said:

"With all due respect sir, why do you like setting yourself up for drags?"

@temi_tayo2 wrote:

"Because you still want to Campaign for Tinubu…"

@misschidel commented:

"Be like say this respect we the accord u, u no like am again abi"

@tallbosschick said:

"That's how you guys want to push tinubu! Kolewerk mehn."

@veevyane__ wrote:

"You just subscribed for premium dragging sir."

