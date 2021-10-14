Daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, Temi, is the latest celebrity to join the trending Nobody Like Woman Challenge

Temi expressed her displeasure at people who criticise her for thriving on her father's popularity alone

Kosoko has comforted her with lovely words and prayed that she would be greater than him in all ramifications

Temi Kosoko is the latest celebrity to join Simi's trending Nobody Like Woman Challenge. The challenge is about the struggles women face and the stigmatization they encounter in public eyes.

Jide Kosoko has comforted his daughter Temi after jumping on the nobody like woman challenge.

Source: Instagram

It allows women to speak up and a reasonable number of celebrities have jumped on it.

Temi shared a beautiful smiling photo of herself on her Instagram page with an inscription that reads:

"She doesn't have any talent, she is just enjoying her father's grace."

The actress disclosed that she hears that criticism a lot.

See Temi's post below:

You are doing great baby girl

Her father, Jide Kosoko, came to her defence with soothing words for his dear daughter on his verified Instagram page.

"T. Girl @temikosoko never mind, you are doing great.you can not rule out criticism, you are doing great baby girl. I am proud of you and I have no doubt in my mind that you will be far far greater than me in Jesus Name."

See Jide Kosoko's post below:

Reactions

A couple of fans and celebrities have reacted to the father and daughter's post on the Nobody Like Woman challenge.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bintaayomogaji:

"Let them say dear. Telegan loju."

Okumagnus:

"You are doing great sister! You will sure scale greater heights in Jesus name."

Bidemi_kosoko:

"They said this to me countless times but see ehn TEMILADE (1) You carry God's Everlasting Grace (2) You are multi Talented (dont let anybody tell you otherwise) (3) You now have your father and Mother's grace ah Tgirl olun they are not ready won le wo tan ❤️ you that am using to brag anyhow pe see my sister my blood gan gan."

Adeolufunsho:

"That grace is going to be everlasting in Jesus name."

Yetanbabe:

"Yes,thank you daddy for encouraging her,this was my dad advice to me so much years back,my only pain is he is not here to eat what he labored for,I really miss him and his advice,baby be strong their talks is to make you stronger to face your greater future."

Source: Legit