Two Nigerian Idol contestants made history after they got engaged on the stage during the show

The music competition is nearing an end, and eliminations have narrowed down contestants to just a few

However, after an elimination night, the viewers enjoyed front-row seats to Rosy and Joszef's live romantic engagement

It has been weeks of back-to-back celebrations on the streets of social media. First, we had Chioma and David Adeleke's wedding, and then we proceeded to experience the beauty of love between Ugo Nwoke and actress Sharon Ooja.

This time, Nigerians are witnessing something that has never happened. Two of the contestants on the Nigerian Idol show, Rosy and Joszef, got engaged on the show.

Two Nigerian Idol contestants are set to get married. Credit: @ikosakioduwa

Source: Instagram

While the show said goodbye to one of the contestants, Maio, viewers went on to enjoy a live proposal between two of the competitors. Fans of the show on social media platforms are incredibly excited about the joy.

On the official page of Nigerian Idol, they wrote:

"Last night on #NigerianIdol, we said goodbye to Maio, but we witnessed a surprise proposal live on stage."

See :

Netizens react to the live proposal

Social media users shared their comments after the news of the proposal between Rosy and Joszef. Read some below:

@salom_e2085:

"Please who are they??"

@rosie_bella20:

"Thank you Nigerian Idol, can't wait to do life with my baby."

@bari_leelee:

"I knew something was up when he was trying to whisper to IK."

@mally_chukwu____:

"Btw his hands were shaking Thank God you did it!!"

@hani4fauzi:

"I knew dat was wat he was trying to talk to ok about, glad he was given the chance to do this. Congratulations."

@cacregistration_lagos:

"This was soooooooo beautiful to watch!!!!!! I love IK mhennn .. how did they even pull this off???? This one na nationwide proposal."

@kennyjr13_:

"Everybody just dey marry."

@excelobi_:

"Chioma & Chima honestly deserve this win they are the mitochondriac (power house) of this season."

Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol 8

Nigerian singer Victory Gbakara emerged as the winner of the season eight edition of the Nigerian Idol.

Gbakara will receive a grand prize of N100 million, which includes N35 million in cash. Additionally, Gbakara's Victory came with a music record deal and a video shoot opportunity.

The 2023 season, which was hosted by IK Osakioduwa, debuted in April and ran for 10 weeks, from April 23 to July 16, with live shows throughout.

Source: Legit.ng