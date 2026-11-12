Spotify launched an official 'Verified by Spotify' badge on April 30, 2026, to distinguish human artists from AI-generated profiles

Artistes must meet a minimum threshold of 10K monthly active listeners over 3 consecutive months and at least 1K followers to qualify

Verified artists on Spotify unlock exclusive benefits including playlist pitching opportunities and access to detailed streaming analytics

I am a musician who has been uploading my songs on Spotify, but I long for the shining green mark on my profile showing I am verified! "What do I do?"

Getting that green checkmark on your Spotify profile is no longer just about prestige; it now carries real meaning in an era where artificial intelligence is flooding streaming platforms with synthetic music.

What you need to know to get verified on Spotify. Credit: spotify

Source: Instagram

On April 30, 2026, Spotify officially announced the rollout of its "Verified by Spotify" badge, a light green checkmark that appears next to an artist's name. The move was designed specifically to help listeners distinguish between real, human musicians and profiles built entirely on AI-generated content.

What artists need to qualify for Spotify verification

The verification badge is not handed out manually. Instead, Spotify's system automatically reviews profiles based on engagement history, listener activity, platform policy compliance, and authenticity signals both on and off the platform.

1. Consistent listener activity and engagement

To enter the review process, an artist must maintain at least 10,000 monthly active listeners over three consecutive months, alongside a minimum of 1,000 followers. That said, Spotify has indicated that artists who have made notable contributions to music culture, or those building strong cultural relevance, may still be considered even if they fall short of those numbers.

2. Your content must comply with Spotify policies

Content compliance is equally important. Songs must align with Spotify's existing platform policies, and the company strongly discourages submissions consisting entirely of AI-generated material. Artists who incorporate AI responsibly as part of their broader creative process are still eligible, but spam and impersonation remain disqualifying offences.

3. Evidence showing a real artiste is behind the profile

Beyond the music itself, an artist's profile must stay active and updated, reflecting real-world activity such as upcoming shows, merchandise drops, and connected social accounts.

Spotify may consider culturally influential musicians who miss its usual targets.

Source: Instagram

Benefits of the verified Spotify badge

1. You get access to streaming and audience analytics

Landing the badge unlocks more than just credibility. Verified artists gain access to Spotify for Artists, where they can track streaming insights, monitor follower counts, and review performance data for their top 200 songs.

2. Your music could be pitched to Spotify playlists

One of the more valuable perks is the ability to pitch unreleased tracks directly to Spotify's editorial playlist team. Securing a placement on a curated playlist can dramatically expand an artist's reach and monthly listener count.

3. Your profile gets a professional touch

Visually, the badge also gives a profile a more polished, professional appearance, which matters when listeners are browsing for new music and deciding whose profile looks worth exploring.

Spotify's green badge brings artists a route to editorial playlists. Credit: spotify

Source: Instagram

For Nigerian musicians riding the global wave of Afrobeats, verification offers a concrete way to stand out on a platform that has helped carry the genre to audiences across the world. With AI-generated music growing more convincing by the day, the green checkmark signals something that no algorithm can replicate: a real artist, with a real story, making real music.

Wizkid makes history on Spotify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Wizkid reportedly made history as the first African artiste to surpass 12 billion streams on Spotify across all credited appearances.

The achievement, reported on Monday, October 26, 2026, further strengthens the singer’s position among Africa’s most successful musical exports, according to The Guardian.

According to music statistics account WizStatz, the figure includes streams from songs on which Wizkid is credited as either a lead artist or a featured performer.

Source: Legit.ng