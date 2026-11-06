Facebook has combined several creator earning programmes into one system covering videos, Reels, photos, Stories and text posts

Access remains invitation-based, while eligibility depends on account standing, policy compliance and Meta’s programme requirements

Meta is prioritising original content and meaningful engagement; Nigerian creators can check their status in Facebook’s Professional Dashboard

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Facebook has introduced a new monetisation structure that changes how Nigerian content creators earn money from videos, photos, Stories and written posts on the social media platform.

The changes follow Meta's decision to consolidate several existing earning programmes, including Performance Bonus, into a unified system known as Facebook Content Monetisation.

Why Facebook scrapped performance bonuses for content creators. Creators: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For thousands of Nigerian creators hoping to turn their online audiences into steady income, the development presents fresh opportunities but also raises questions about eligibility, invitations and payment requirements.

Under the new arrangement, creators can potentially earn from multiple content formats without joining separate monetisation programmes.

Meta replaces Facebook's earning programmes

Meta introduced Facebook Content Monetisation in October 2024, bringing together three previously separate programmes: In-stream Ads, Ads on Reels and Performance Bonus.

The company designed the system to simplify earnings and allow eligible creators to monetise Reels, longer videos, photographs and text-based posts through one programme.

Stories have also become part of Facebook's expanded monetisation opportunities.

However, the programme remains invitation-based, meaning creators cannot automatically activate earnings simply because they have accumulated thousands of followers.

Meta has provided an interest registration option, although submitting the form does not guarantee acceptance.

New Facebook monetisation eligibility rules

To participate, creators must generally be at least 18 years old, operate in an eligible country, and comply with Facebook's Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies.

They must also maintain an eligible Facebook Page or professional-mode profile in good standing.

Some older monetisation guidelines reference 10,000 followers, 600,000 minutes of video watch time within 60 days and at least five active videos.

However, these figures should not be confused with universal requirements for Facebook Content Monetisation.

Meta has not established those historical benchmarks as mandatory entry conditions for every creator under the unified programme.

Instead, invitations and eligibility assessments depend on the creator's account status and Meta's applicable programme requirements.

Stars and subscriptions remain separate options

Despite the consolidation, Facebook Stars and fan subscriptions remain distinct earning opportunities.

Stars allow eligible creators to receive financial support from viewers, while subscriptions provide recurring income from followers who pay for exclusive content.

Meta previously reduced the Stars follower requirement to 500 followers over 30 days, although additional eligibility conditions apply.

Subscription requirements vary by market, account and programme availability.

Original content becomes crucial for earnings

Meta is also tightening its approach to copied and recycled content.

In March 2026, the company announced stronger measures to reward original creators while reducing the visibility and monetisation opportunities of accounts repeatedly publishing unoriginal material.

Creators who repost other people's videos without meaningful creative contributions risk losing reach and monetisation privileges.

Meta is also placing greater emphasis on qualified views, watch time and audience engagement when calculating earnings.

How Nigerians can check monetisation eligibility

Nigerian creators interested in the programme can open Facebook's Professional Dashboard, select Monetisation and navigate to Content Monetisation.

Where available, they can complete the interest form to indicate their willingness to participate.

Facebook announces new monetisation rules for Nigerian content creators. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Page administrators can also review monetisation information through Meta Business Suite.

However, expressing interest does not guarantee an invitation or immediate payment.

For Nigerian creators, the message is increasingly clear: building an audience matters, but producing original content, maintaining policy compliance and attracting meaningful engagement could determine who benefits most from Facebook's changing payment system.

NRS announces new tax incentives for content creators

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has called on content creators, influencers and other creative industry operators to register their businesses and comply with the country's new tax law, saying formalisation opens the door to incentives, investors and long-term growth.

NRS officials delivered the message on Thursday, November 5, during a tax policy panel at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend 2026, held in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng