How Much Spotify and Apple Music Pay Nigerian Musicians Per Stream

Nigerian musicians earned roughly ₦1.98 per stream on Spotify in 2025, with total payouts crossing ₦60 billion across 30.3 billion streams

Spotify's per-stream rate in Nigeria sits 91% below its global average, meaning artists need millions of plays just to clear $1,000

Independent Nigerian artists claimed 58% of Spotify royalties in 2025, even as local streaming surged by 170% on the platform

Nigerian music has never been louder on the global stage, but the streaming cheques landing in artists' accounts tell a quieter story, especially when most of those plays are coming from home.

According to Spotify's Loud & Clear report and analysis, Nigerian artists earned approximately ₦1.98 per stream on the platform in 2025, with total royalties reaching over ₦60 billion from 30.3 billion streams. Those are headline-grabbing numbers, until you divide them out.

Spotify and Apple Music payments revealed: What Nigerian musicians earn per stream. Credit: @davidodailynew, @spotify, @applemusic

Source: Instagram

The Naira vs Dollar stream gap

Recent data from Dynamoi, tracking August 2025 through July 2026, reveals just how wide the gap is between Nigerian and global streaming rates. On Spotify, the blended rate for Nigerian listeners sits at $0.33 per 1,000 streams, 91% below the platform's typical global average of $3.67.

Premium subscribers generate $0.40 per 1,000 plays, while free, ad-supported listeners bring in just $0.0019. Apple Music fares slightly better at $0.56 per 1,000 streams, but carries the same 91% geographic discount against its global average of $6.15.

To earn $1,000 from Nigerian listeners alone, an artist would need roughly 3.03 million Spotify streams or 1.77 million Apple Music streams, and that is before distributors, record labels, and publishers take their share.

The reason comes down to how both platforms calculate payouts. Rather than a flat per-play fee, they distribute a percentage of each country's subscription pool based on an artist's share of total streams in that market.

A monthly Spotify Premium subscription in Nigeria costs around ₦1,600 ($1.17), compared to roughly $13.78 in Sweden. Because the local pool is smaller, each Nigerian stream carries far less financial weight. One million streams in Nigeria generates around $300; the same million plays in Sweden can reach $10,000.

Media expert Akíntúndé Babátúndé captured the irony in a LinkedIn post highlighted by TechCabal:

"Even if an artist has 10 million fans in Nigeria, they could still earn less than someone with just one million fans in a high-income country," Tech Cabale reports.

Growth in streams, slowdown in revenue

Nigerian artists' Spotify payouts have risen 140% over three years, surpassing ₦143 billion since 2023. Yet between 2024 and 2025, growth nearly stalled, inching up just 3.45% from ₦58 billion to ₦60 billion.

The reason is that local listening surged by 170% in the same period. When a larger share of an artist's total streams comes from a low-subscription market, the blended per-stream rate naturally falls.

Nigerian acts dominated the local charts, claiming over 80% of Spotify Nigeria's Daily Top 50. Female artists saw streams rise 55%, while independent acts grew 75% locally. Globally, Spotify paid out $11 billion in 2025, and Nigerian artists captured 0.39% of that total.

Roughly 58% of Nigeria's 2025 royalties went to independent artists and indie labels, including Kizz Daniel, Ric Hassani, and Nasboi. Spotify also counted 1.6 billion listening hours for Nigerian acts and 1.3 billion first-time listener discoveries, up 26% from 2024.

"Nigeria's music story continues to be one of creativity, innovation, and global cultural influence," said Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify's Managing Director in Africa.

For most artists based in Lagos or Abuja, streaming functions less like a pay cheque and more like a global billboard, building the audience reach that makes tours, endorsements, and international festival bookings genuinely lucrative.

Streaming royalties explained: How much Nigerian musicians earn from Spotify and Apple Music. Credit: @spotify

Source: Instagram

VDM reacts to Zlatan Ibile's diss track INFERNO topping Apple Music Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram story channel to respond after Zlatan Ibile's song referencing him climbed to the top of Apple Music Nigeria.

Zlatan's track Inferno, featuring Peruzzi and Shoday, also topped the Nigerian iTunes chart and hit number 1 in Sierra Leone.

VDM had earlier mocked Zlatan's music rollout, sarcastically daring the song to stay at number 1 for a full month.

Source: Legit.ng