A bus transporting Koforidua City FC players and officials was involved in a serious road accident at Saforo in Ghana's Eastern Region on Sunday, November 1, 2026

At least 11 people were injured, including seven players, as the team travelled to face Shacor Supper Stars FC in a Division Two league fixture

The Ghana Football Association's Eastern Regional Football Association Chairman confirmed the crash and issued a directive over the incident

At least 11 people were hurt after a bus carrying members of Ghanaian Division Two club Koforidua City FC crashed at Saforo in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Sunday, November 1, 2026, while the team was on its way to a league match.

The vehicle had 20 players, three club officials, the driver and his assistant on board at the time of the road accident.

11 people have reportedly been injured after a bus carrying players and officials of Ghanaian Division Two side Koforidua City FC was involved in a serious road accident. Photo credit: Citi Sports

Source: Twitter

According to Ghana Soccernet, seven of those who sustained injuries are currently receiving hospital treatment.

All injured persons were taken to Ampong Hospital for medical attention.

The team had been travelling to honour a Division Two fixture against Shacor Supper Stars FC when the accident occurred.

The cause of the crash has not been established, and details about the full extent of the injuries remain unavailable.

GFA responds to Koforidua City FC crash

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) responded to the incident through the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), with Chairman Linford Boadu Asamoah speaking on behalf of the body, Citi Sports reports.

Asamoah said he had directed the Association's Secretariat and relevant departments to investigate how the accident happened, work closely with the club, and coordinate medical and welfare support for those affected.

He also extended sympathies to the injured players, technical staff, club management, and their families.

The GFA confirmed that those taken to hospital had since been discharged.

Fixture postponed as safety takes priority

The ERFA Chairman further instructed the Competitions Department to postpone the scheduled match between Koforidua City FC and Shacor Supper Stars FC.

Asamoah stressed that the safety and welfare of players remained the Association's top priority.

The Association pledged its continued support to Koforidua City FC and summed up its position in a pointed statement:

"Football is important, but human life is priceless."

Safety concerns for lower-tier clubs

The accident has brought renewed attention to the welfare of players and officials at lower-tier clubs in Ghana, who frequently face significant financial and logistical difficulties when travelling for away fixtures.

Securing reliable and safe transportation for long-distance journeys is a persistent challenge for many clubs operating outside the top divisions.

The GFA has not indicated a timeline for rescheduling the postponed match between Koforidua City FC and Shacor Supper Stars FC.

Rivers United involved in road accident

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Finidi George's Rivers United were involved in a road accident while travelling for their President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Nasarawa United.

The Port Harcourt-based club confirmed the incident in an official statement on Thursday, June 4, revealing that the team's bus was involved in an accident shortly after leaving camp for Awka, Anambra State, where the match is scheduled to take place.

Source: Legit.ng