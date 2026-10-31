Mohbad's father reacted to the controversy surrounding the burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, drawing parallels to his own son's case

He claimed Toluwanisings' wife turned the singer against his family while his father paid ₦35k rent as his mother-in-law lived in an AC-fitted home

Nigerians on social media pushed back hard against the comments, with many questioning his moral authority to speak on family matters

The father of late singer Mohbad has entered the conversation around the burial dispute involving late gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing his views on what he believes is a broader failure in how children treat their parents.

In a video shared on X on Friday, October 30, 2026, the grieving father opened his remarks with a call for restraint, urging people not to rush to conclusions about family situations they do not fully understand.

Mohbad’s father speaks about Toluwanisings's burial and how people are comparing it to his son's case Photo credit@toluwanisings/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

"Everything we do in this world must be approached with caution," he said, before drawing on his own experiences as a parent who has lost a child.

Toluwanisings: Parents deserve to reap what they sow

Without naming the Toluwanisings situation directly, he framed his position around a principle he said is rooted in scripture: that parents are entitled to enjoy the rewards of raising their children.

"Let the owner of the child reap the reward of their child," he said, adding that after years of sacrifice and struggle, parents deserve to see the fruits of their labour.

He also referenced imagery from one of his songs, describing a father dressed in rags while his child flaunts expensive clothing, suggesting that children often come to appreciate their parents' sacrifices only later in life.

Toluwanisings continues to trend in the midst of his family drama over his burial. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

On the comparisons being drawn between Toluwanisings' situation and his late son Mohbad's, Joseph Aloba acknowledged the parallel but said some cases run deeper. He noted that God sent Toluwanisings to his father to ease his burden and take him away from poverty, but people don't want that to happen.

"There are families whose challenges are even more complicated than what happened in that case. This is why we must be careful about passing judgment on situations we do not fully understand," he said.

Mohbad's father: Wife blamed for the rift

Perhaps his most pointed remarks came when he addressed the living conditions of Toluwanisings' father compared to those of his in-laws.

He claimed the late singer's father paid ₦35,000 in rent while his mother-in-law lived in an air-conditioned home, and placed the blame squarely on the singer's wife.

"His wife married him and turned him against his family," he said.

Here is the X video of the singer's father speaking about Toluwanisings' family:

Fans react to Mohbad's father's video

The comments drew sharp pushback from social media users.

@topypopo wrote:

"A son decides not to take care of his father and instead of you to ask the father what he did to the son, you decided to blame the wife as usual."

@EnergyGoddessA said:

"The most shameless father. Toluwasings' father was the one who abandoned his son, yet you are blaming the mother-in-law."

[@Toluzeey](https://x.com/Toluzeey) wrote:

"See this man. God abeg go and fvcking bury your son."

@wendy_adamma commented:

"He don see him twin. God abeg."

the_blackbaddie added:

"This man fit go meet the families for Collaboration."

@saxemmanuel1 wrote:

"This Mohbad papa normally suppose dey kirikiri by Now in any functioning county....God abeg."

@essieyemisi offered a different angle:

"As a lady try not to marry the only rich person from a family, the only educated man, the one person striving to be rich."

Toluwanisings' brother shares cause of controversy

Legit.ng reported that an alleged voice note from Toluwanisings’ younger brother surfaced online, shedding light on the controversy surrounding the late singer’s burial. In the recording, he reportedly pointed accusing fingers at a particular side of the family while insisting that the singer’s widow had nothing to do with the ongoing dispute.

The younger brother also opened up about Toluwanisings’ strained relationship with his father’s family, revealing details of their disagreements, including a reported clash over a request for a Sallah goat.

His revelations have added another twist to the family controversy, sparking further conversations among social media users.

Source: Legit.ng