Late actress Tenia Abraham shared a poignant final post in August, urging fans to show love because people eventually leave the world

The post resurfaced after news of her death from kidney failure began circulating, drawing widespread attention online

Fans flooded the comments section of her last post, with many expressing disbelief and wishing they could receive a reply from her

The final social media post made by late Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham has gone viral following news of her passing, with fans describing the message as eerily prophetic.

Abraham, who reportedly died after a prolonged battle with kidney disease that eventually led to kidney failure, shared what would become her last public post in August.

Reactions trail Tenia Abraham's last post before death leaves fans heartbroken. Photo credit@teniabraham

Source: Instagram

In the image, she posed for a photo and accompanied it with a heartfelt message encouraging her followers to be deliberate about showing love to the people in their lives. She reminded them that everyone will one day leave this world, and urged them to let love lead, all while smiling warmly at her audience.

Tenia Abraham: A caption that hit differently

After news of her death began to spread, the post resurfaced and drew thousands of reactions from fans who found the message impossible to read without emotion.

Fans continue mourning Tenia Abraham after her demise. Photo credit@teniabraham

Source: Instagram

Many who came across it said she appeared to have sensed that her time was near, describing the caption as a quiet farewell she may not have fully intended to announce.

Several commenters expressed that they were struggling to accept the news, holding on to hope that someone would come forward to say it was all a mistake.

Here is the final Instagram post of the actress before her demise:

What fans said about the late actress

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@bossmansettings wrote:

"This caption isn't aging well. I truly wish I can get a reply rn"

@lilianluv_ commented:

"Hope it is not true someone should please say something please."

@Temple Ikechukwu shared:

"With long live has he satisfied us.. We will live long to see ALL the promises of God in our lives, Amen"

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about the death of comic actor Okemesi, as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng