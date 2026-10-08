A video of Abu Abel prostrating before Fuji legend KWAM 1 at an event stirred conversation online

KWAM 1's aide KC was spotted patting Abu Abel on the back while he was on the floor greeting the singer

Fans called out KC's behaviour, saying he acts as though he is superior to everyone who comes to honour KWAM 1

A video capturing a moment between Fuji legend Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, and socialite Abu Abel at a recent event has set social media buzzing, but not entirely for the reasons one might expect.

In the clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, Abu Abel walked up to the stage where KWAM 1 was performing and got on all fours to prostrate before the music icon, a gesture of deep respect rooted in Yoruba culture.

Reactions as KWAM 1's aide KC sparks backlash after patting Abu Abel during prostration. Photo credit@k1deultimate/@abuabel

Source: Instagram

The moment drew warm attention, KWAM 1 quickly became the focal point of online discussion.

KC's gesture steals the spotlight

As Abel lay prostrate, KC was seen patting him on the back. After the greeting, KWAM 1 embraced Abel, and the two exchanged pleasantries on stage before Abel departed. While the interaction between the two men appeared cordial, many viewers felt KC's conduct during the prostration was out of place and disrespectful.

Abu Abel was seen with KWAM 1 as he honoured the singer on stage. Photo credit@abuabel

Source: Instagram

Commenters argued that his actions made it seem as though he considered himself superior to those who come to pay their respects to KWAM 1, suggesting the aide needed to be reined in.

Here is the Instagram video of KWAM 1 and Abu Abel on stage:

Fans react to KC's actions

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@adunnissignature.llc wrote:

"I just get soft spot for baba nla @ Abel"

@lukmangregs commented:

"Baba Ibeji Kc did nothing wrong but Yoruba get culture sha."

@fola_folawiyo said:

"That KC ehn, make K1 caution him oo.. He dey pat Abel for back."

@mr_saskey707 reacted:

"Wetin Dey always worry KC?"

@_boa_xx wrote:

"Nothing serious about what yall are emphasizing about what KC did, obviously he has a cordial relationship with Abu Abel and nothing bad in him tapping Abu Abel at the back ..yall need to calm down with your classism."

@michaeltundedayo shared:

"Am I the only one that just doesn't feel the way. This KC guy tries to make it seem like he is bigger than anyone that comes to greet kwam 1! Well whatever sha"

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng