Businessman Ochacho made a bold request to Peller during a video call, leaving the content creator visibly stunned

The request came after the real estate mogul gifted Peller and his wife, Jarvis, a ₦400 million Abuja mansion at their white wedding

Fans questioned what Mr Ochacho truly expected in return for his generosity towards the couple

Nigerian content creator Peller was rendered speechless when real estate mogul Mr Ochacho placed an unexpected demand on him during a video call, and fans have been talking about it ever since.

During the call, Ochacho made a personal request that caught Peller completely off guard. He asked the influencer to name his future children after his own kids, saying: "If God gives you a boy, name him Iceking; if God gives you a girl, name her Isabel."

Reactions trail Peller’s response after Ochacho asked him to name his children after Iceking and Isabel. Photo credit@peller089/@Ochachorealhomes

Source: Instagram

The moment has sparked widespread conversation online, largely because of the context surrounding it.

Ochacho's ₦400 million Abuja mansion gift to Peller and Jarvis

Ochacho recently made headlines after presenting Peller and his wife, Jarvis, with a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift during their white wedding ceremony. The property mogul stated that the gift was made on behalf of his children, making the naming request feel all the more loaded to many observers.

Fans support Peller over reaction to Ochacho's unusual request after N400m gift. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The combination of the extravagant gift and the unusual condition seemingly attached to it has left fans divided. Some see it as a gesture of love and affection, while others suspect there may be deeper motivations at play.

Here is the Instagram video capturing Peller's reaction to Ochacho's request:

Fans react to Ochacho's baby naming request

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@chiszzx22211 wrote:

"You fit collect 400 million house make your life no be your own again."

@iamtpapi commented:

"Very laughable."

@skylevel____ said:

"Na your blood Ochacho need."

@giftsweetlov reacted:

"This man is doing too much."

@purityann59 noted:

"You think rich man can give you something for free?"

@abbeyemmanuelalo shared:

"Nothing bad in that, it's love and he should be grateful."

@fatimahabib.01 wrote:

"What kind of talks is thay. I think this man is up to something we do not know."

Peller dragged over juju allegation

Legit.ng reported that a man publicly called out Peller, making a startling claim about the streamer’s alleged rise to fame.

According to the man, Peller visited his shrine several years ago seeking spiritual assistance to become famous.

He alleged that Peller arrived in tears and pleaded with him to help him “blow up,” claiming that he subsequently performed a spiritual ritual on the content creator’s behalf more than three years ago. The man issued a stern warning to Peller, insisting that the streamer return to him and “do the right thing” or risk facing serious consequences. The allegations have since sparked reactions online, with social media users weighing in on the controversial claims.

Source: Legit.ng