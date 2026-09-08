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Australia Publishes Names of 12 Countries Eligible for Pacific Engagement Visa
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Australia Publishes Names of 12 Countries Eligible for Pacific Engagement Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Australia announced the Pacific Engagement Visa, a permanent residence pathway for citizens of participating Pacific nations and Timor-Leste
  • The Australian government described the visa as a move to strengthen ties between Australia and the Pacific region
  • A total of 12 countries were named as eligible, spanning islands across the Pacific and one Southeast Asian nation

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Australia has released the official list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Pacific Engagement Visa, a permanent residence pathway designed to strengthen the country's relationships across the Pacific region.

The Australian government described the visa as one intended for participating nations across the Pacific and Timor-Leste, framing it as a long-term effort to deepen connections between Australia and its neighbouring region.

Australia reveals countries whose citizens can qualify for pacific engagement visa
Australia lists countries whose citizens are eligible for pacific engagement visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hilary Wardhaugh/Naomi Baker-ICC
Source: Getty Images

Full list of Pacific Engagement Visa eligible countries

Twelve countries were named as eligible for the visa. The complete list is as follows:

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1. Federated States of Micronesia

2. Fiji

3. Kiribati

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Canada names 17 countries eligible for eTA instead of visa, includes 3 African nations

4. Palau

5. Papua New Guinea

6. Republic of the Marshall Islands

7. Samoa

8. Solomon Islands

9. Timor-Leste

10. Tonga

11. Tuvalu

12. Vanuatu

What the Pacific Engagement Visa offers

Unlike a temporary work or travel permit, the Pacific Engagement Visa is a permanent residence visa, which means successful applicants would be granted the right to live in Australia on a long-term basis rather than under a fixed-term arrangement.

The inclusion of Timor-Leste alongside eleven Pacific island nations reflects Australia's broader diplomatic interest in the wider Indo-Pacific corridor, extending the scheme beyond the conventional boundaries of the Pacific Islands Forum grouping.

Citizens from countries not on the list, including major Pacific-adjacent nations, would not be eligible under this particular visa category and would need to explore other Australian immigration pathways.

Australia confirms free Subclass 444 visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia confirmed a special visa allowing New Zealand citizens to live, work and study in the country without obtaining a visa before arrival.

The Subclass 444 Special Category Visa is free and can be granted on arrival, although it ceases when the holder leaves Australia and must be granted again upon re-entry.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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