A video of popular American singer and songwriter Beyonce is currently trending on the Nigerian social media space

The reason for this is owing to the sound of her voice in the song, which is similar to that of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade

The video has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians stressing that international artists are trying to imitate the Afrobeat genre

Popular music star and songwriter Beyonce Knowles is currently making headlines on social media after a video of one of her songs went viral.

One of the spectacular sides of the video was the way Beyonce sang, as her voice was very different from the typical song style she is known for.

Beyonce imitates Afrobeats in viral music video. Credit: @beyonce @yemialade

Source: Instagram

If not for the fact that the song came with a video of Beyonce singing, many would have assumed the song was rendered by popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade.

See the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react as Beyonce imitates afrobeat in new song

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the video of Beyonce imitating the Afrobeat. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yesredeem:

"Yemi is that you? "

iam_greatt:

"Wait, Pharrell Williams come dey sound like Nigerian."

_ni_ght_craw_ler_231:

"Ahn Ahn , Queen Bey Con Dey Sound Like Yemi Alade They sha wan steal our afrobeat."

dival_ace:

"Nah yemi alade write this song ."

mayaksmayaks:

"It's the bowl for me....who' send her go fetch water come from stream...lmao."

iamnuel_miuzik:

“Baby oh” lenu Pharrell William oh waoh."

kingbili2020:

"If you copy Nigeria or Nigeria style please try they give us credit, or even ft our artists."

djflowskillz:

"Grammy strategy lol. Expect more Grammy top up ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

bishopgt:

"Her name is no more Beyonce her name is Bianca."

Wizkid set to drop a new song in the summer

After his Made In Lagos album and hit single Essence lost at the 63rd Grammy award, which took place earlier this month, Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, returned to the studio.

This comes as the singer shared a series of photos of him at the studio as he also gave a hint of dropping a new music project in the summer.

With the look of things, it appears Wizkid is planning to come hard with a project that could see him win a Grammy in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng