Kogi Governor Usman Ododo donated ₦20,000 each to 1,490 NYSC corps members deployed to the state for the 2026 Batch 'B', Stream II orientation

The governor made the gesture during the closing ceremony at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba

Kogi NYSC Coordinator Mrs Chris Tochi praised Ododo for his consistent financial and material support for corps members in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has handed out ₦20,000 each to every one of the 1,490 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state, bringing the total outlay to ₦29.8 million.

The funds are meant to cover transportation costs and other pressing needs as the corps members move from the orientation camp to begin their primary assignments across Kogi State.

Governor Ododo gives ₦20,000 each to 1,490 NYSC members in Kogi. Photo credit: Usman Ahmed Ododo

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the Information Officer, James Sani, of the Kogi State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Ododo made the gesture at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch 'B', Stream II NYSC Orientation Course, which took place at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Aridaojo Anyebe, stood in for the governor at the event.

Kogi governor's message to NYSC members

According to Vanguard, speaking through his representative, Ododo said the government had full confidence in young Nigerians to drive development.

"This administration has unwavering confidence in the capacity of young people to excel and contribute positively to the implementation of youth-focused development programmes," he said.

The governor called on the corps members to integrate responsibly into their host communities and apply the skills gained during their three-week orientation.

He also urged them to embody discipline, integrity, patriotism and service throughout their year of national service.

Ododo pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise youth empowerment, adding,

"This administration would continue to strengthen and add value to youth empowerment initiatives aimed at improving productivity, self-reliance and the overall development of young people in the state."

He also gave assurances over the safety and welfare of all corps members serving in Kogi, and appealed to host communities to receive them warmly and keep them secure throughout their deployment.

NYSC coordinator commends governor

Kogi State NYSC Coordinator Mrs Chris Tochi told attendees that the 1,490 corps members had completed three weeks of intensive physical, mental and moral reorientation to prepare them for a productive service year.

She thanked Ododo for what she described as consistent backing for corps members in the state, noting that his support has included both food items and financial assistance on previous occasions.

Mrs Tochi called the latest cash donation timely and said it reflected genuine concern for the welfare of those serving in Kogi State.

Kogi gov gifts 1,490 state corps members ₦20,000 each. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Ebonyi governor raises NYSC allowance

Recall that Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru approved a ₦30,000 monthly stipend for NYSC corps members deployed to the state.

The announcement came during the swearing-in of 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II corps members at the NYSC camp in Afikpo.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Malgwi Maidariya, used the occasion to call for infrastructure upgrades at the orientation facility.

Ondo governor gives automatic jobs to NYSC members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa offered automatic employment to seven NYSC corps members who served in the state.

The governor also gave N1m each to 66 award recipients at a ceremony held at Cocoa Conference Centre in Akure.

The gesture was part of a wider event recognising outstanding students, teachers, and national award recipients across Ondo State

.

Source: Legit.ng