KAUST is accepting applications for its one-week Applied Mathematics School programme on its Saudi Arabia campus ahead of a September 10, 2026 deadline

The fully sponsored programme covers accommodation, stipend, visa support and access to research facilities for eligible students and graduates

Senior undergraduates, master's students and recent graduates in mathematics, statistics, physics and related fields can apply with a minimum GPA of 3.5

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has opened applications for its Applied Mathematics School (AMS), a fully funded one-week programme held on its campus in Saudi Arabia, with a deadline of September 10, 2026.

The programme targets senior undergraduate students, current master's students, and recent graduates working in mathematics, statistics, physics, and closely related disciplines.

KAUST Applied Mathematics School opens applications for its fully funded one-week programme in Saudi Arabia with a September 10, 2026 deadline. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

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Candidates must hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 out of 4.0 and demonstrate strong proficiency in English to be considered eligible.

What the programme covers

Accepted participants will receive a stipend to cover daily living costs during the programme, free on-campus accommodation at KAUST, and logistical and visa support to facilitate travel to Saudi Arabia. Students will also gain access to world-class research facilities throughout the week and will receive a certificate of completion upon finishing the programme.

To apply, candidates must submit a CV, official transcripts in English, and a copy of their passport. Shortlisted applicants may be called for interviews with KAUST faculty and administration before a final decision is made.

How to access the opportunity

Interested applicants are advised to visit the official KAUST programme page to review full eligibility requirements and submit their application before the closing date. All details should be verified directly on the official KAUST website prior to applying.

The opportunity was shared by the Professor Isa Pantami Foundation (PIP Foundation) as part of its work promoting education, research, youth empowerment, and career development across Africa.

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It supports undergraduate and postgraduate study for applicants with strong academic records who meet the age, medical, and document requirements. Applications are submitted online through the official university scholarship portal.

Source: Legit.ng