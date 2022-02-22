She may be a superstar but Mariah Carey's parenting skills are just the same as ordinary mothers

The We Belong Together singer took to social media to share how her daughter messaged her to ask to get nails while she was in a meeting

Carey shares ten-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with ex-husband actor and television presenter Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey is one of the greatest singers of our time but she is also as strict as all mothers. The singer is a mother to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan and her parenting skills prove that she is not raising spoiled children.

Parents applaud singer Mariah Carey for being a strict parent to her twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon. Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer shared a relatable incident with her daughter. She talked about how kids will wait until you are doing something important, in her case have a conference call, to ask silly questions.

Taking to Twitter, Mariah shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with her daughter. In the conversation, Monroe Cannon asked her famous mother if she can put on nails with glue. Concerned Carey enquired about the type of glue and her ten-year-old daughter told her it was nail glue.

"The way my kids wait until the exact moment I get on a conference call to ask me these questions," she captioned the conversation.

This is not the first time Carey is talking about her approach to parenting her twins. Speaking in an interview with US Weekly, the singer spoke about how parenting realities differed from her expectations. She said:

"I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom. There are no rules in this house. No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say.

"I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.”

Social media users who are also parents reacted to Carey's post. Most of them spoke about how relatable the post was, others commended the 51-year-old award-winning singer for her parenting skills.

@ParePaule wrote:

"Haha, that is SO funny! My daughter asks me that exact same question over and over again and my answer is always the same! NO! And then she replies « But why? »‍♀️ #mom’s Life."

@cfierro714 noted:

"Kids are too much, here's my grandson, he's calling me from Portland to California to tell me his mom was drinking last night and talking about me."

