Rihanna went to Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour on Tuesday night, December 17, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York

During the event, Mariah went into the audience after sighting the Umbrella crooner backstage to sign on her chest

In a video released on X, previously Twitter, Mariah could be seen writing her signature on Rihanna's body, triggering reactions

US superstar Mariah Carey stormed the audience during her show at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, December 17, to sign a special autograph for Rihanna.

The Obsessed hitmaker joined the Rude Boy singer in the audience to round off her Christmas Time Tour with some festive mayhem.

Instead of a traditional autograph, the Queen of Christmas, who triumphantly returned to the stage after battling the flu, signed Rihanna's chest instead.

The 55-year-old singer, who was out with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, earlier in the day, was seen in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, signing her autograph with a red marker.

Meanwhile, a happy Rihanna approached a microphone and informed the audience:

"Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y'all. 'This is fing fantastic'."

After Mariah finished her job, Rihanna triumphantly exhibited the finished product to the crowd, adding, 'Look at that.'

The mother-of-two wore a fur coat and sunglasses and was photographed having a nice hug with Mariah before leaving.

Meanwhile, Mariah looked stunning in a white mermaid-style gown with shimmering silver accents and dramatic puffed-out sleeves. The pop icon was back at work after cancelling several Christmas gigs due to flu.

Mariah Carey and Rihanna trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@b7_emilio:

"Not the security guard taking the guys vinyl."

@Mimilambily27:

"It's raining Number 1 hits during that epic moment. The two HITMAKERS!!"

@oak_math_lee_91"

"Rihanna has always been a lamb even before she was famous."

@MykalBartlett:

"WE WERE SHOOK!!! It was definitely a moment!!"

@CJMCSZN:

"Those security guards are WILD they are always on the offensive looking to Rab smash push."

Mariah Carey loses mother and sister

American singer Mariah Carey announced the death of her mother, Patricia and sister, Alison, on the same day.

Mariah Carey, who shared how heartbroken she was over the incident, recalled her last moment with her mother.

The American star's fans and supporters, including those in Nigeria, have taken to social media to mourn with her.

