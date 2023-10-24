Wizkid has been sighted entering a tricycle while leaving the beach area in Lagos State

The singer wore a black T-shirt and black face cap and entered the roofless three-wheeled cycle

Many of his fans followed and were heard hailing him, but security men prevented them from touching him

The clip of Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, entering a tricycle, popularly cakked Keke Napep, has warmed the hearts of fans.

The singer was coming from the beach area and took a white three-wheeler.

He was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and black cap. The Keke Napep had no covering, and security personnel were seen driving it.

Wizkid Enters Keke Napep, Video Trends. Photo Credir @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans struggle to take pictures with Wizkid

Lovers of the singer ran to meet him as they all struggled to take photos with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some wanted to press for autographs, but they were not allowed by the guards around him.

Some fans started singing praises of the Afrobeat singer as he entered the Napep and took his leave from the crowded place.

They praised him for leaving his luxury cars and being humble enough to join a tricycle.

See the clip of the dinger here:

Fans react to the clip of Wizkid entering a tricycle in Lagos

Reactions have trailed the recording of Wizkid entering a Keke Napep recently. Here are some of the comments as captured by Legit. ng.

@_mmasinachi_cypril:

"Make them Sha ,no wound am for me ."

@tangible_hair:

"Lol, Na private jet he suppose use inside beach?

@gtfuture:

"Wetin e for enter ? Private jet?

@josmartofficial:

"Wizkid should sell one of his car to support the upcoming artist. When Banky sign him he no give any cars."

@k2d_barsh:

"Things tati beegee can’t do."

@offsetcagu:

"May I hear something, for 5 years now I have been entering keke who@notice it ."

@k2d_barsh:

"Things tati beegee can’t do."

@offsetcagu:

"May I hear something, for 5 years now I have been entering keke who@notice it #

@princess_chi_bae:

"My G.O.A.T ."

@thecelebrityvendor:

"LEGENDARY ."

Wizkid talks about the business aspect of his music

Legit. ng had earlier reported how Wizkid opened up on his music career in an interview.

The interviewer made a joke and said if an artiste wants to have money, the singer must have management and take a close watch over them.

While responding, the singer said his administrator is always with him daily, so he is not afraid of anything about his career.

He also added that he had learned the business aspect of his career over the years and used what he was taught.

Source: Legit.ng