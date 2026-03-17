Crayon has continued to speak about his experience while he was with Don Jazzy’s record label, Mavin

The singer called out the Mavin boss online, and the post went viral because of what he shared on his handle

Reactions trailed his account of events and how Rema came to his rescue during his trying times

Nigerian singer Charles Chibueze Chukwu, better known as Crayon, has continued to trend after calling out Mavin boss Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

The singer made several posts online on Monday about the Mavin boss, which drew criticism for what he said about Don Jazzy. He claimed his former record label no longer valued him.

Reactions as Crayon narrates how he faced similar situation as Mohbad amid Don Jazzy’s call-out. Photo credit@crayon/@donjazzy/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a video interview, Crayon spoke further about his days at the record label. According to him, he had an experience similar to that of Mohbad.

He stated that he Facetimed Rema, then suddenly took off his slippers and started walking barefoot toward Mavin Records’ office.

Sharing more, Crayon said he was walking and talking to himself as he trekked toward the office gate, at one point sitting down on the road.

Late Mohbad mentioned in Crayon's interview on Don Jazzy. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Crayon shares how Rema came to help

Crayon added that he had called Rema before heading toward Mavin’s office. The music star came running to help him, carrying a stick. Rema reassured him that what he was going through was temporary and would pass.

When Rema reached him. He asked who was responsible, and Crayon had to calm him down.

According to the music star, his manager also called, asking what he had taken to be walking barefoot to the office. Crayon explained that he hadn’t taken anything except a small substance and told his manager he was simply tired of what was happening.

Here is the X video of Crayon's interview below:

What fans said about Crayon's interview

Fans had different things to say about the music star and the way he left his former record label. They advised him on what to do and commented on his music while he was with the label. Here are the comments below:

@kolodrea reacted:

"He no know wetin he put himself into... Make he drop song first."

@omaysam commented:

"Said this thing men, that record label is dangerous."

@gettingitallshared:

"it funny how things is playing out but you have to slow down bro oh! These people are bad, will not boost you Ok. You may be a good writer but not a singer, because I don’t vibe to your sound, you don’t have the move. Focus on writing if you’re that good."

@Biggig wrote:

"If Crayon had sung “Calm Down” in his usual style, he likely wouldn’t have blown up at all. Rema deserved the song and fit it perfectly. I’m sure Crayon is receiving a bonus for it."

Crayon gifts his parents new house

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2022 ended triumphantly for one of Don Jazzy's signees, Crayon, who gifted his parents a new house.

The young singer couldn't contain his joy as he disclosed that he took his parents out of their poor living conditions to somewhere better.

Crayon tagged the house a Christmas gift to himself, as he can now finally go home to his parents after five years.

Source: Legit.ng