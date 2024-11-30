Davido has opened up about the relationship he shares with American rapper Chris Brown in an interview

In the clip, he said that Brown loves Afrobeat and the African culture, he also noted that Brown doesn't just take from people

Fans of the two singers were happy that they can share a synergy, and they compared their relationship with other artists

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has shared how proud he was of American singer Chris Brown.

Legit.ng had reported that Chris Brown had submitted Sensational, a song he featured Davido for 2025 Grammy Award.

Davido praises Chris Brown. Photo credit@davido@chrisbrownofficial

Source: UGC

The music star had an interview with Hot 107.9 where he spoke about their relationship and how they recorded Brown's Sensational.

According to him, he was expecting to bag a nomination from Sensational and he hopes that they would win the award.

Davido praises Chris Brown

Also in the recoding, the music star, who recently settled his differences with TVC, noted that Brown loves African culture.

He added that the singer and all his dancers were friends, they all followed him on tour, and he has been in good contact with all of them.

The Grammy Award nominee further added that Chris Brown encouraged him to sing in Yoruba while they were recording Sensational.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's interview

Here are few of fans' comments about Davido's interview

@darppz:

"We know he’s not just taking from us. Mmmmmh that sounds great."

@i.m.a.d.e.m.a.r.o:

"This guy is one happy soul don’t know why you’ll be hating on him he’s even happier than your fave."

@smithclefofficial:

"Una say 001 voice no good abi."

@iam_stanleyscofiedofficial:

"OBO I love you for life."

@tamsbilli:

"You just have to love 001."

@kasalioflagos:

"David’s Sense of humor is phenomenal."

@personpikin1:

"My idolo."

@_abednego_88:

"God punish anybody wey talk say this guy get frog voice."

@smonkinx:

"He deserves all the afrobeat accolades. Davido(001) is Afrobeat. He carries it around and It's in the blood no be Choi Choi choi."

@kellyzy1:

"Ascent too surplus."

Source: Legit.ng