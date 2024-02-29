Days after Afrobeats Iconic beatmaker Don Jazzy signed a mega deal with UMG worth $150m, he drops a new single with his former signee Korede Bello

The former Mavin artist recently turned a year older, and in celebration of his special day, he dropped two new songs

One of the songs by Korede Bello is titled "Minding My Business", and he featured his former boss, Don Jazzy, on it

There is no stopping anytime soon for the legendary Afrobeats beatmaker Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy. Days after signing a mega music deal with Universal Music Group (UMG), he dropped a new single with his former record label signee, Korede Bello.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the sale and partnership deal between Don Jazzy's Mavin records and UMG worth over $100m.

Korede Bello features Don Jazzy on his new song as he drops two new single to celebrate his birthday. Photo credit: @donjazzy/@koredebello

Source: Instagram

Days after the deal, Don Jazzy is back in the studio, and this time, he is doing it with his former record label signee, Korede Bello.

Korede Bello drops two new singles

KB is one of the founding members of the Mavin Record Label group, which was established on May 8, 2012.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He recently turned a year older, and to celebrate his birthday, Korede Bello released two songs.

One of the songs featured Don Jazzy. The Mavin boss has got people talking online with a snippet of the song shared on his page.

See trending clip of Korede Bello's new songs below:

Here's another snippet dropped by Don Jazzy:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's snippet

Below are some of the comments that trailed both videos:

@donjazzy:

"Happy birthday Omo Lope. May GOD continue to win in your life. More blessings."

@obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday KB!!"

@bybisasa:

"Awwww. Korede Bello we have waited for this day for years o. Happy birthday to one of the kindest humans I know. You’re so intentional and your heart is pure and full of love. Happy birthday to you Doro Mega Super star. Wishing you the joy of the Lord all year round and beyond."

@codedkaay:

"Omo how does this man live?? You're constantly on the net, when do you rest biko Kudos to you though, you deserve every good thing coming your way and more."

@deotheplug:

"Don who is that girl beside you."

@dadystyle2023:

"Afa Don baba. How was your night sir."

@i_am_yummylicious:

"Na this kind motivational song we need now, "mind my business."

@omobadmw:

"The real squad is back."

@danicc_musikk:

"I don Stream 100 times already no cap music to sweet o."

Korede Bello reveals how to save fuel

Amidst the recent fuel scarcity in Nigeria, Legit.ng recalls how former Mavin artist Korede Bello advised his fans on how to save costs.

Korede Bello, who had been on a lowkey over the last few years within the music industry, shared the best alternative on how Nigerians could survive during the economic downturn.

He suggested while using the viral slogan, "No Gree For Anybody, Buy Horse."

Source: Legit.ng