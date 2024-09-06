Nigerian music star Korede Bello has poured out the content of his heart as regards new artists on the block and newbies

The singer was a guest on Hip TV's trending, where she spoke about a lot of things, including leaving Mavin Records

As stated by the former label signee he noted he started to feel a certain way, which eventually shaped his decision to exit the body

Korede Bello is currently trending online after his interview with Hip TV became viral. Nigerians are giving their hot takes on the subjects he spoke on.

The singer, who was one of the first set of Mavin Records signees, contributed to the show by touching on various subjects.

Korede Bello slams young artists.



According to his statements, Korede shared that new artists live a fast life, and that is what they are going to keep singing about while simultaneously reducing the quality of music they put out.

He notes that the newbies cannot be compared to the veterans in terms of quality music and experience.

Speaking about his exit from Mavin Records, Korede said that he wanted to find himself and truly understand his "why."

He maintained that he was beginning to feel 'like a product just there to make money'. Recall that Korede Bello, who posted a cryptic message sometime last year, was signed to Mavin Records in 2014 but left in 2021 after seven years.

Many react to Korede Bello's interview

See how some netizens have reacted to Korede Bellow's interview below:

@__purity:

"No be business them dey do for Mavins? Abi na family house?"

@iamericardo:

"I don’t think he’s talking about Mavins though. I think he’s talking about music in general."

@pathology999:

"How many days him spend for d industry wey him don dey talk abt younger artists now now."

@merritt_ofure:

"For how many song wey you sing."

@miss__socrates:

"Y’all always seem to have a lot to say after you leave the record labels."

@just_ognatty1:

"Wasn’t he young when he blew?"

@aguiyiii:

"You wanted to be a product for decoration?"

Korede Bello drops new song featuring Don Jazzy

Days after Afrobeats iconic beatmaker Don Jazzy signed a mega deal with UMG reportedly worth $150m, he drops a new single with his former signee Korede Bello.

The former Mavin artist recently turned a year older, and in celebration of his special day, he dropped two new songs.

One of Korede Bello's songs was "Minding My Business," which featured his former boss, Don Jazzy.

