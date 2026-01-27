An explainer of Burna Boy's music and how to enjoy it as a beginner

Burna Boy's music is both instantly engaging and thoughtfully layered, fusing Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop into a globally resonant sound. For beginners, the best way in is to catch the rhythm first, then slowly uncover the themes of ambition, resilience, love, and African identity that give his songs their lasting impact.

Key takeaways

Burna Boy blends Afrobeats with reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop to craft a sound rooted in Africa that effortlessly speaks to a global audience.

New listeners can start by adding some of Burna's standout songs to their playlist to get a feel for his sound, including Like to Party , Ye , and Last Last .

, , and . He has currently released eight studio albums, including L.I.F.E. , Outside , African Giant , Twice as Tall , and No Sign of Weakness .

including , , , , and . Ye remains Burna Boy's most iconic anthem song, celebrated for its infectious rhythm and powerful blend of Afro-fusion storytelling.

Burna Boy's music: How to enjoy his songs as a new fan

Burna Boy blends Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop. His sound is deeply rooted in Africa but resonates with listeners worldwide. New fans can begin by enjoying the beats and melodies, which are catchy even before the lyrics sink in.

Pay attention to his words. Burna Boy explores themes like love, ambition, resilience, fame, and African pride. Switching between English, Yoruba, and Pidgin, he brings culture and personality into every track. Paying attention to these elements helps new listeners appreciate not just the sound, but the meaning and identity behind the music.

A few standout tracks make perfect starting points. Like to Party introduces his early, carefree energy. Ye highlights his powerful storytelling and message of perseverance, while Last Last blends emotional honesty with an upbeat, danceable sound.

Listening this way, first the vibe, then the message, helps new fans connect with the emotion, culture, and energy behind his music. Exploring his albums in order also helps beginners see how his sound and storytelling have evolved.

Album Release date What beginners should know L.I.F.E 12 August 2013 His breakout album: raw, street-inspired Afrobeats featuring early hits like Like to Party. On a Spaceship 25 November 2015 Shows him experimenting more with reggae and dancehall influences. Outside 26 January 2018 His international breakthrough era, marked by the global anthem Ye. African Giant 26 July 2019 Bold, confident project that established him as a global African voice. Twice as Tall 14 August 2020 A more polished, ambitious sound that elevated his worldwide reputation. Love, Damini 8 July 2022 Personal and emotional, exploring love, fame, and vulnerability. I Told Them… 25 August 2023 Confident and experimental, blending old-school and modern influences. No Sign of Weakness 11 July 2025 Shows his continued growth and global dominance in Afro-fusion.

Burna Boy hits: Ultimate playlist of his top 5 songs

Burna Boy's hits have dominated charts and defined the sound of modern Afro-fusion. With catchy beats and meaningful lyrics, his music resonates worldwide. Below is a list of Burna Boy's top 5 songs that best illustrate his artistry and global impact.

1. Like to Party

Release year: 2013

2013 Album: L.I.F.E

Genre: Afrobeats

Afrobeats Time: 3:30

The Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy burst onto the scene with his debut single, Like to Party, featuring an infectious, carefree rhythm. The song quickly became a hit in Lagos, loved on the streets and radio alike. Its catchy percussion and playful vibe, along with his first music video, hinted at an artist ready for the global stage.

2. Tonight

Release year: 2013

2013 Album: L.I.F.E

Genre: Afro-fusion

Afro-fusion Time: 3:45

Tonight combines Afrobeat and reggae with smooth, captivating vocals. The lively track quickly became a favourite at Lagos parties and youth gatherings. It highlighted Burna Boy's early gift for blending African rhythms with global sounds.

3. Soke

Release year: 2015

2015 Album: On a Spaceship

Genre: Afrobeat / Afro-fusion

Afrobeat / Afro-fusion Time: 3:50

Celebration drives Soke, whose Yoruba title means lift up. The song encourages fans to dance and raise their hands at live shows. Its lively energy and catchy rhythms quickly made it a favourite in Lagos and beyond.

4. Ye

Release year: 2018

2018 Album: Outside

Genre: Afro-fusion/Afrobeats

Afro-fusion/Afrobeats Time: 3:51

Ye tells a story of ambition, resilience, and overcoming challenges. Its infectious rhythm and unforgettable chorus turned it into a global hit, reaching number 26 on the Billboard U.S. World Digital Song Sales chart. The title, which loosely means "success," reflects Burna Boy's rise from the streets of Lagos to worldwide fame.

5. Last Last

Release year: 2022

2022 Album: Love, Damini

Genre: Afro-pop/Afrobeats

Afro-pop/Afrobeats Time: 3:57

Heartbreak and resilience drive this hit, which draws on elements from American singer Toni Braxton's He Wasn't Man Enough. It quickly went viral on TikTok, inspiring fans to create dances and story-driven content. The track links Burna Boy's early hits to his modern global sound.

What style of music does Burna Boy make?

The Nigerian singer creates Afro-fusion music by blending Afrobeats with reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and pop, often singing in English, Yoruba, and Nigerian Pidgin.

What was Burna Boy's first popular song?

Burna Boy first gained widespread attention with his 2013 breakout single, Like to Party, which introduced him to audiences in Nigeria and beyond.

What is Burna Boy's most popular song?

Ye (2018) is considered Burna Boy's most popular song. It became a global hit, charted internationally, and strengthened his reputation as a leading Afro-fusion artist.

Burna Boy's music combines lively rhythms, storytelling, and African pride, appealing to both new listeners and longtime fans. By listening to his top tracks, feeling the beats, and exploring the stories behind the lyrics, beginners can experience the energy and depth that make him a global Afro-fusion star.

