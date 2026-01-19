A throwback video of Destiny Boy from when he was a teenager has resurfaced amidst the controversy of his untimely demise

In an interview, the late young star revealed that at the time he jumped on Davido's IF, it was based on sheer luck, but he was happy about the outcome of the cover

The video has since generated a wave of emotional feedback from fans of Destiny Boy, who continues to mourn his untimely passing

A throwback video of singer Adeshina Afeez, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has resurfaced online, shedding light on his early career and why he did a cover of a hit song by the Afrobeat star, Davido.

The old interview resurfaced online amid rumours of Destiny Boy’s alleged death, which went viral on Sunday, January 18, 2026, causing panic among fans and well-wishers.

How Davido's IF changed Destiny Boy's life, singer speaks in old interview.

How Destiny Boy Rose to Fame

In the 2020 interview with Gbajumo TV, Destiny Boy, who was 16 years old at the time, spoke about his sudden rise to fame and his journey into music. He revealed that he had been singing from a very young age, but his breakthrough came from a Fuji-style cover of Davido’s viral song IF.

According to him, the cover was what pushed him into the spotlight and introduced his sound to a wider audience.

Why He Chose Davido’s Song

When asked if he covered IF because he hoped to get signed by Davido Music Worldwide, Destiny Boy cleared the air. He explained that his decision had nothing to do with seeking a record deal but was only following the music trend.

The young singer said the song was topping charts at the time, and he simply wanted to tap into its popularity and connect with listeners using a sound they already loved.

Why Afro-fuji Became his Sound

Destiny Boy also spoke about why he leaned towards the Afro-fuji genre. He revealed that his music style was strongly influenced by his upbringing and the kind of music his father introduced him to while growing up.

He mentioned legendary fuji musicians such as Pasuma, King Saheed Osupa, and Wasiu Ayinde Marshal as some of the artistes he admired and looked up to, noting that their music played a big role in shaping his sound.

Amid death rumours, Destiny Boy's 2020 interview reveals truth behind Davido's IF cover.

Netizens' Reaction to Destiny Boy's Old Interview

The resurfaced interview has since generated fresh conversations about Destiny Boy’s journey, reminding fans of his humble beginnings and the inspiration behind the music that made him popular. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@thriftwithty_ said:

"He looks so cheerful ….So sad…May GOD forgive ur shortcomings 🙏."

@_omorsharleywa penned:

"Heyah 💔 May your soul find eternal rest dear 🙏❤️🕊."

@oadejumo1 opined:

"Chai! Another ogo idile kan is gone, just like Mohbad!🥹"

@dshownana wrote:

"It is a pity destiny boy did not fulfil is destiny 😢"

@lordmercy681 reacted:

"Very sad 😔 😟 🙁, what really happened to him? What is the cause of his death? Small boy. May his soul rest in peace 🙏"

Watch Destiny Boy's throwback interview below:

Ruger Speak on Destiny Boy's Alleged Demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian singer Ruger poured out his heart in reaction to the sudden death of Afrofuji star Destiny Boy, who reportedly passed away at the age of 22 on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Ruger expressed anger and concern over what he described as the lack of a proper investigation into the young singer’s death. His reaction sparked mixed responses online, with some fans supporting his call for answers, while others felt he went too far.

