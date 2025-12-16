Fast-rising singer Morravey has been criticised for her revealing outfit during her performance at Davido’s 5Alive tour in Abuja.

While some fans praised her confidence, many social media users called her outfit inappropriate and overexposed

The debate fueled ongoing discussions about the scrutiny female artists face over their stage attire compared to male performers

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Morravey has become the centre of online debate following her recent performance at Davido’s 5Alive tour in Abuja.

Videos of the performance quickly circulated online, with fans taking sides over her choice of outfit.

During her energetic stage performance, Morravey, who is signed to Davido's music label, was seen wearing a revealing ensemble that caught the attention of many viewers.

While some appreciated her confidence and stage presence, a significant portion of social media users criticised her attire, describing it as unnecessary and inappropriate for the high-profile event.

Some critics argued that her look overshadowed her performance and distracted from the overall energy of the concert, which featured several top Nigerian artists and attracted a massive crowd.

Morravey shares journey to Davido's DMW

Legit.ng recalls that Morravey had earlier opened up on his journey to being signed to Davido’s DMW record label.

Morravey spoke during an interview with City FM about her time in the record label and how she quit studying medicine to join DMW, among other things.

According to the young singer, she was a student of medicine and surgery at Rivers State University, and she was about to start her 300-level session when she decided to quit.

The DMW signee explained that it all started in January 2023 when she went to a church program and prayed to God for direction because she was no longer interested in schooling and wanted to make music.

Backlash trail Morravey's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iwi_nosa stated:

"It's crazy how the men cover up so well during performance but the ladies, hmmmmmmmmm 🤔 anyways go girlllllll!"

@daneygramm noted:

"Even ayra Starr wey she wear short things go package herself nicely than this Her management no see this dress b4 allowing her take the stage?"

@koffebird noted

"So there’s this undies hose that mimics the look of bare skin, her stylist should take note."

@undefeated_2nd wrote:

"She wants to be like aryra starr so bad 😂😂😂😂😂 aunty go do body scrub first abeg"

@makanaki_bugatti87 stated:

"Onyiro opanteli??? Say e fine for Ayra Star body no mean say e go fine for another person body"

@ima_d_filmgirl noted:

"To us that have a lot to say but choose to saying nothing, the peace of the Lord be with you"

Morravey is signed to Davido's DMW record label. Photos: Davido, Morravey.

Morravey releases new EP

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido made public the debut EP of Morravey, aka Ravi.

In an earlier post via his Instagram handle, he said the EP would be released at midnight on November 1.

He posted a short video where Ravi was having fun with her friend and where he was recording with her in the studio.

