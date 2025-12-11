Awujale Race: Ruling Family Confirms KWAM1’s Submission, Calls Emergency Meeting
- Chairman of Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu Ode has confirmed the aspiration of Wasiu Ayinde KWAM1 for the throne of Awujale of Ijebu Ode
- The Fuji musician's aspiration for the throne has since been a widely discussed topic, with many individuals calling for him to back off
- The Fusengbuwas have called an emergency meeting to deliberate on KWAM1's interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebuland
Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi, the chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house in Ijebu Ode and former ICAN president, has confirmed that Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, known professionally as KWAM1, has filled and returned the family’s official lineage data form.
Speaking on Wednesday, Owoyemi explained that the lineage form helps anyone contesting for the throne trace their family history back seven generations. This, he said, is to make sure only genuine members of the Fusengbuwa ruling house submit their names and to prevent outsiders from claiming the throne.
Owoyemi said the ruling house has called for an emergency meeting on Thursday at Ile Nla, the family house in Ijebu Ode, to discuss KWAM1’s interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebuland.
He noted that once a person is confirmed to belong to the ruling house truly, they can proceed to apply for the “expression of interest” form.
Although the official deadline for collecting forms was Friday, December 5, the family gave KWAM1 an extra five days, which ended on Wednesday, December 10. Owoyemi added that completing the lineage form is the first step for anyone who wants to contest the Awujale stool, which became vacant in July after the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona, who was 91.
Otunba Akinola Odedina Challenges Kwam1
The Fuji legend's lineage claims did not sit well with many, including Otunba Akinola Odedina, the chairman of the Jadiara ruling house, who spoke on the opportunity offered to the singer to prove his lineage.
In a letter shared online, Odedina said:
“I can clearly say that Wasiu has no family link with the Jadiara royal house. The Fusengbuwa chairman may have given him a nomination form, expecting him to prove his roots. We have waited for him to bring documents linking him to the Jadiara house, but he hasn’t come forward.”
Also, the chairman of the Bubiade royal family, Alhaji O. B. Yusuf, said neither KWAM1 nor his father belong to their family.
He stated:
“We don’t have any Anifowose in our family. We have been waiting for him to show documents that prove he is from Bubiade, but he hasn’t done so. I have to speak up because rumours are flying around that I signed Wasiu Ayinde Anifowose’s family membership form.”
Why KWAM1’s Aspiration for Awujale's Throne Surprised Many
Legit reported that many individuals were surprised when he announced that he would be contesting for the throne, because KWAM1 is widely known to come from the Fidipote ruling house, where he holds the title Olori Omooba of Ijebuland.
The Awujale throne rotates among four ruling houses, and it is now the turn of the Fusengbuwa house to produce the next king. KWAM1 insists that he has roots in both the Fidipote and Fusengbuwa families, making him qualified to contest.
Source: Legit.ng
