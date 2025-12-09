Nigerian music star Wizkid launched a search for a pepper seller who recently went viral after saying he would “faint” if he ever met the singer in person

The viral pepper seller became an online sensation when a short clip of him expressing his admiration for Wizkid surfaced on social media

After the clip went viral on the internet, Wizkid, via his team, reacted to it and declared intentions to meet with the petty trader

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid is currently searching for a viral FC pepper seller who declared himself a die-hard fan of the superstar and even claimed he would faint if he ever met him in real life.

The search began after a video of a young boy named Bukola, a pepper seller on the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State, went viral online.

In the clip, recorded by an interviewer known simply as Habeen, the child speaks passionately about his admiration for Wizkid.

In the now-famous video, Bukola is seen balancing a tray of pepper on his head as he explains that Wizkid’s music inspires him every day and gives him the strength to keep pushing.

He emphasised how important the singer is to him, revealing that his love for Wizkid is so intense that people no longer call him by his real name; they simply call him “Wizkid.”

The young pepper seller also offered prayers for the star, wishing Wizkid and his baby, Champz, long life and protection from untimely death.

Addressing common criticisms against the singer, Bukola said that although some people describe Wizkid as proud, he believes the artist is simply being himself and avoiding unnecessary drama.

Bukola then went on to sing Wizkid’s hit song “Money Constant,” confidently delivering the lyrics word for word.

In response to the viral clip, Wizkid promised to meet the boy in December and has begun searching for him through his official DJ, DJ Tunez.

“THIS DECEMBER YOU GO SEE BIG WIZ! 🤣❤️🎅🏿 OGBAFIA & SONS FIND THIS BOY FOR ME! ASAPPPPP!!!!!” He added, “OPE O! 🖤🇳🇬 SEE YOU SOON!."

Fans appreciate Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ParodyChef said:

"He’s singing Wizkid verse on “Getting paid”."

@J_TOBII said:

"This guy real pass me ajehhhh, Omo Ogooo, Abeg next time make he talk Yoruba too."

@Maximum1950 said:

"Make I no lie for you i no fit sing wetin this boy sing for “getting paid” bravo."

@Just_Habeeb001 said:

"I wish him well and hopes he meet him divine helpers But see as una dey lie for CS say the boy sabi the lyrics, person wey dey murder lyrics negatively like this ? “Let me tell you say you no fit stand one minute when we come back around” when e turn “ for me back around”?."

@T72983Sikiru said:

"Make I no lie , I no fit sing waiting the boy song but the love I have for big wiz can never die i can say for my heart ilove big bird pass anybody here."

"Omo, he dy sing getting paid? Walai na real fans, nothing u won tell me Tag. @beatsbysarz."

