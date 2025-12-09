Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Wizkid Searches for Viral Pepper Seller Who Said He Would Faint if He Met Him in Real Life
Music

Wizkid Searches for Viral Pepper Seller Who Said He Would Faint if He Met Him in Real Life

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nigerian music star Wizkid launched a search for a pepper seller who recently went viral after saying he would “faint” if he ever met the singer in person
  • The viral pepper seller became an online sensation when a short clip of him expressing his admiration for Wizkid surfaced on social media
  • After the clip went viral on the internet, Wizkid, via his team, reacted to it and declared intentions to meet with the petty trader

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid is currently searching for a viral FC pepper seller who declared himself a die-hard fan of the superstar and even claimed he would faint if he ever met him in real life.

The search began after a video of a young boy named Bukola, a pepper seller on the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State, went viral online.

Wizkid’s quest for pepper seller shows the power of one viral moment
Pepper seller vows he’d faint if he meets Wizkid, now the star is looking for him. Credit: @wizkidayomedia
Source: Instagram

In the clip, recorded by an interviewer known simply as Habeen, the child speaks passionately about his admiration for Wizkid.

Read also

“Don’t call it bullying”: Don Jazzy confronts impersonator, drops stern warning

In the now-famous video, Bukola is seen balancing a tray of pepper on his head as he explains that Wizkid’s music inspires him every day and gives him the strength to keep pushing.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

He emphasised how important the singer is to him, revealing that his love for Wizkid is so intense that people no longer call him by his real name; they simply call him “Wizkid.”

The young pepper seller also offered prayers for the star, wishing Wizkid and his baby, Champz, long life and protection from untimely death.

Addressing common criticisms against the singer, Bukola said that although some people describe Wizkid as proud, he believes the artist is simply being himself and avoiding unnecessary drama.

Bukola then went on to sing Wizkid’s hit song “Money Constant,” confidently delivering the lyrics word for word.

In response to the viral clip, Wizkid promised to meet the boy in December and has begun searching for him through his official DJ, DJ Tunez.

“THIS DECEMBER YOU GO SEE BIG WIZ! 🤣❤️🎅🏿 OGBAFIA & SONS FIND THIS BOY FOR ME! ASAPPPPP!!!!!” He added, “OPE O! 🖤🇳🇬 SEE YOU SOON!."

Read also

2Baba: Man Stirs Controversy with Offer to Pastor Who Can Liberate Music Icon

See the post below:

Fans appreciate Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ParodyChef said:

"He’s singing Wizkid verse on “Getting paid”."

@J_TOBII said:

"This guy real pass me ajehhhh, Omo Ogooo, Abeg next time make he talk Yoruba too."

@Maximum1950 said:

"Make I no lie for you i no fit sing wetin this boy sing for “getting paid” bravo."

@Just_Habeeb001 said:

"I wish him well and hopes he meet him divine helpers But see as una dey lie for CS say the boy sabi the lyrics, person wey dey murder lyrics negatively like this ? “Let me tell you say you no fit stand one minute when we come back around” when e turn “ for me back around”?."

@T72983Sikiru said:

"Make I no lie , I no fit sing waiting the boy song but the love I have for big wiz can never die i can say for my heart ilove big bird pass anybody here."

Read also

Proud Mum Moment as Wizkid's Baby Mama, Sola Ogudugu, Hails Son Champz’s 1M Spotify Milestone

"Omo, he dy sing getting paid? Walai na real fans, nothing u won tell me Tag. @beatsbysarz."
Wizkid’s unexpected search for fan who said he’d faint sparks social buzz
Pepper seller’s emotional words reach Wizkid, prompting urgent search. Credit: @wizkidayomedia
Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P, reacts to Bolu's song

According to an earlier report on Legit.ng, Jada P reacted to the single recently released by her baby father’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun.

The teenager shared a video of his debut song, Champion Sound, which impressed many fans.

Jada reposted the video on her Instagram story, expressing how proud she felt.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
WizkidOyo StateNigerian YouthsAfrobeats
Hot:
Sara saffari Bbn sultana National open university nigeria Playboy playmates According to jim