Nigerian singer Flavour and one of his baby mamas, Sandra Okagbue, made waves online

This was after the model shared a goofy video of herself and the musician with a caption that filled the minds of many with questions

Fans and netizens flooded the comments to debate the couple’s marital status following Sandra’s recent remarks

Nigerian model Sandra Okagbue has stirred up marriage rumours involving her and singer Flavour N’abania with her latest social media post.

In a new video, Sandra was seen dancing in a music studio while Flavour’s voice could be heard in the background hyping her on.

Flavour’s baby mama Sandra Okagbue fuels marriage rumours with new video. Credit: @ugegbe1

Source: Instagram

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Sandra captioned the clip:

"When your H is your number one hype man."

Fans were quick to react, interpreting the playful message as a hint at a deeper commitment between the two.

See the video below:

Flavour, Sandra trend

The video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens discussing the couple’s relationship.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwatadimma_ said:

"Someone that my mum attended there trad in 2020, I laugh when people call her baby mama 😂😂😂."

zionfood_gallery said:

"Achalaugo flavor let them clock it Nwaoma 😍."

zikora_lily said:

"Hidden marriage."

mr_rexanselm said:

"Patience dog that ate the fattest bone."

giovannibookshub said:

"Odumeje adikwa aware?😂😂"

pearlyugo said:

"Who be Favour?"

luckyfinds.ng said:

"H is for husband, hubby, hobby, hype man, dem don give bloggers assignment 😂."

goodylisson said:

"Hmmn women, some of una get mind o."

freshy967 said:

"But what’s all the secrecy abt! What’s H😮 I agree they’ve been married for a long time now but why can’t he just acknowledge her. And why can’t she say he’s her hubby with her full chest. Anyway what do I know🚶‍♀️."

robesandprops

"What is H biko😢."

___guddie said:

"Nothing beats it 😍😍."

mamasitah_ said:

"Never seen anyone whose names are supposed to be as well as this lady... UGEGBE 1🙌❤️."

amakaikenga said:

"I like how Flavour and Sandra keep giving naysayers headache. People that have been married for over 5 years now. The most shameless set of people are Anna’s fans, always inserting that beautiful, gorgeous girl, who, just like Sandra, minds her business and doesn’t cause trouble."

pas_qal said:

"People finding meaning to this caption are problematic because is she not happy when she type the caption herself 😂."

synthiarh said:

"They are married why are people arguing though."

harrigrafy_ said:

" For people happiness na em una dey type this hateful comments na wa."

setty_masibzs said:

"Flavour never addresses this beautiful lady as wifey. One interview he said he not married that was year ago."

ccharlie.xcx said:

"Sandra, please lol, what is H 😂."

cynthia_ify_ said:

"Watch them argue about their marriage 😂😂😂😂😂."

cravesbychi said:

"What is H?"

wellsosmoond said:

"Pretty girl., Good he is using her as cover-up."

chyses said:

"When flavour marry o."

Sandra Okagbue fuels love rumours with cozy video of Flavour. Credit: @flavour

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage speaks of her obsession with Flavour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

Source: Legit.ng