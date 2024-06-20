Nigerian singer Flavour N'abania ignited a frenzy online following the recent announcement he made online

The Highlife shared a snippet of his forthcoming music video 'Nwunye Odogwu' where he featured actress Regina Daniels as a vixen

Seeing the role the Nollywood star played in the unreleased clip, fans and netizens didn't waste time to share their observations

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania, attracted cheer from fans and netizens following his forthcoming music video.

Flavour, who released his eighth studio album,, "African Royalty", months ago, is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

Flavour's 'Nwunye Odogwu' featuring Regina Daniels trended online. Credit: @f2nitelavour, @regina.daniels

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels was featured.

Directed by upcoming cinematographer Director Pink, the movie star was seen portraying the role of a wealthy man's wife, similar to the message passed in the song.

Watch the video below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Fans and netizens expressed their excitement at the music visual and commended Flavour for using the befitting image for his song.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chyikeh_events_creation:

"Why you no use Judy Austin?"

tcharls_ozuruigbo:

"Business sense wan kill ijele bikonu."

waga__g:

"Finally here!!! I Love this video mehnnnnn."

nkiruka_okeke_:

"Awwww, see Regina ooo... ijele u too dabi work joor."

iamdaniel_eric:

"E get why in de answer “FLAVOUR."

amicare_beauty:

"There's level to these things mehn."

tusparkogebe:

"African royaltymy favorite from the album Aburo."

skbillionman:

Ijele should be awarded for always coming up with the best visuals ate ate

donteetv:

"Make way for HER EXCELLENCY."

