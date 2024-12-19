Rapper Blaqbonez has showed a kind gesture to people living in a house where he grew up many years ago

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has shown that he has the good will of some people at heart after a video of what he did surfaced online.

The music star, who opened up recently about his painful childhood, visited the house in his former hood where he grew up.

In the trending video, he was seen handling packaged food stuffs to people in his old hood. He carefully placed each brown carton in the hands of the resident of the place he visited.

Blaqbonez enters old house

Also in another recording, the Back in Uni crooner was seen in the house where he grew up.

He was surrounded by some tenants, who could identify the singer. A few of them were surprised to see him and invited him to their rooms.

A woman was heard saying that it's been ages she had seen the artist, who recently praised his looks last.

How fans reacted to Blaqbonez's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer at his former hood. Here are some of the comments below:

@ceey_bornstarr:

"Nice one bruh."

@_jormes:

"Eleyi to shine ooo. Oti blooooooowwwww."

@horlanrewaju__:

"Odolowu.

@leyeiw:

“Brotherhood is very proud of you."

@is_ola_yinka:

“Well done bro.you have done well."

@tiwelew:

"I love it whrn artist remembers their humble begining. More blessing bro."

