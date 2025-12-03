Singer Teni has composed a song for her senior colleague, 2Baba, and his wife amid their viral videos

In the clip, she used some of 2Baba's song titles while advising the music star on what to do

She also sent a message to Natasha, and fans of the music star reacted to the lyrics of her song, sharing their observations

Singer Teni Apata better known as Teni has surprised fans by composing a heartfelt song for her senior colleague, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Natasha, amid the ongoing drama surrounding their viral videos.

Videso of the way Natasha treated 2Baba trended online and caught the attention of some of their fans. Many were shared their take on what the music star can do about his plight.

Fans react as Teni composes song for 2baba, wife. Photo credit@tenenetetaibner/@offical2baba

Source: Instagram

The new song, which quickly caught the attention of music lovers, features a clever blend of 2Baba’s popular song titles, while also conveying a message of support and advice for the couple.

Teni uses title of 2Baba's song

In the video accompanying the song, Teni can be seen singing with enthusiasm and using 2Baba's well-known hits like African Queen and Implication to create a catchy and meaningful tune.

Through the lyrics, she not only offered some words of wisdom to 2Baba but also sent a direct message to Natasha, encouraging the couple to find peace amidst the chaos.

The song’s catchy beat and relatable lyrics sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom appreciated the creative way in which Teni addressed the situation.

Fans rate Teni's song composed 2Baba, wife. Photo credit@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Teni over song

Fans flooded social media with comments, sharing their thoughts on the lyrics and what they interpreted as Teni's attempt to provide a little light in what seemed like a turbulent moment for the famous couple.

Some fans even joked about how philanthropist had subtly woven in lessons from 2Baba’s past songs, while others admired her boldness in speaking out. One fan commented, “Teni using 2Baba’s songs to send advice is pure genius. We need more music like this.”

As the video continued to gain traction, more and more fans joined in the conversation, praising Teni for her thoughtful, yet playful approach to addressing the viral videos that had caused quite a stir on social media. The song became a source of both entertainment and reflection, showing how music can offer support even in challenging times.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@adee shared:

"Drop am make we know if 2face go hear word."

@morgan.jj101 commented:

"Teni na pure cruisee."

@wofiafada said:

"This isn’t meant to be funny o.."

@oreoluwaa_herself wrote:

"Teni please, this is so funny ."

@halija shared:

"From where you Dey babaaa, we are coming."

Teni begs Davido for Lambo

Legit.ng had reported that singer Teni made a video where she dressed like Davido and asked to borrow his Lambo for her music video.

Hours later, Davido reacted to her video, sharing the steps she would need to take to access the car.

Source: Legit.ng