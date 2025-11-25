Baba Mohbad was denied a N500,000 cash donation after his bank statement allegedly revealed that he received $26,000 in GoFundMe donations

The claim was made on the Brekete Family, a radio programme that runs on Human Rights Radio

The show's anchor, Ahmed Isah, insisted that the N500,000 should be redirected to a family who actually needs it, unlike Baba Mohbad, whom he described as a 'rich man'

Nigerian activist and radio personality, Ahmed Isah, known chiefly as the anchor of the Brekete Family, a radio programme on Human Rights Radio, has denied Mr Joseph Aloba, better known as Baba Mohbad, the sum of N500,000 initially meant for him as a donation.

Baba Mohbad had appeared on the Brekete Family show last week, where the anchor, Ahmed Isah, urged Nigerians to support the father of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad Aloba, who passed away on 12 September 2023.

According to Ahmed Isah, Nigerians have vilified Mr. Joseph for too long, accusing him of using his late son to chase clout, enrich his pocket, and promote his music career.

He further stated that he reached out to the Lagos State Minister of Information and the Force PRO, accusing them of suppressing the legal case raised by Baba Mohbad regarding justice for his late son.

In the video, he urged Nigerians to support Mr Joseph and put an end to the backlash, allowing him to mourn his late son.

GoFundMe Balance Triggers a Rethink

Days later, during another episode of the show, Ahmed Isah quizzed one of his fellow anchors, Akaramakallah, on why Baba Mohbad has yet to receive the N500,000 cash donation from their show.

Akaramakallah disclosed that following the customary approach of requesting the bank statements of beneficiaries on their show, Baba Mohbad's bank statement revealed an alleged $26,000 donation from GoFundMe.

Ahmed interrupted, stating that he purposely wanted their findings to be public, hence giving the order for the 500,000 to be donated to a different family that actually needs the money, but not Baba Mohbad.

In his words:

"The N500,000 wey I say make you give am, no give am again. Look for any other person wey deserve help make you give am. As for Baba Mohbad, e get money with wetin I see and he no fit tell us how he spent the money. From the account hin give, he talk say the corona inquest wey dem do na from the other account dem comot money, about 20 million naira wey dem contribute."

Backlash trailing Baba Mohbad following Brekete Family's claim

@eshi_ayo said:

I have known and respected Ordinary Ahmed Isah for long. I was almost disappointed in him for giving that man money. If anyone needs money and help, it is Liam. Good that he is doing a proper investigation now.

@justcallbraider noted:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, hmmmmmmmmm, he will kneel and apologize to his grandson, daughter inlaw and the whole of Nigeria at the end! We are getting there little by little 😂😂😂😂😂

@omobola.kutemi wrote:

Na cash out Jossy the star boy a.k.a Omo Opp oppor pa dey use morn his son. Where are those people wey dey type "Nobody loves Mohbad more than his father" "We morn differently" group. I never see dem for this comment section o.😂😂😂

@tennimfoods added:

Aseju baba Ashey te😂.. Wolewole wodi alaseju 😂Aseju baba ashey te😜

@bolanleshubomi225 said:

Joeframe Baba Opp o por! Yahoo Carpenter Star lager beer...😂😂😂Esin Worldwide leleyii ooo

