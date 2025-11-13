Cynthia Erivo was seen protecting her friend, Ariana Grande, at the premiere of Wicked

The two actresses and singers, whose friendship has blossomed over the years, attended the premiere of the movie they both starred in

Fans praised Erivo for her swift action and wondered what might have happened to Grande, who was stunned by the fan's attack

English actress and singer Cynthia Erivo has proven to be a true friend and protector after a video surfaced on social media showing her rushing to protect her colleague, Ariana Grande.

The two became close friends in 2021 after starring together in Wicked. Since then, they have shared the stage and supported each other through thick and thin.

Fans react to video of Cynthia Erivo protecting Ariana Grande. Photo credit@arianaygrande

In the viral video, Cynthia Erivo and Grande attended the premiere of Wicked together, posing on the yellow carpet while photographers snapped their pictures.

Suddenly, a male fan rushed from the crowd and jumped on Grande, who had been stalked by a man a few years ago.

Without hesitation, Erivo quickly intervened, pulling the fan away and ensuring Grande was okay.

The man was pulling the music star who got married in 2021 toward him, and Erivo struggled to free her friend. After successfully getting him off, Erivo was heard sternly confronting the man. Grande, visibly shaken by the incident, appeared surprised and almost fell over.

Cynthia Erivo shows love to Ariana Grande. Photo credit@arianagrande

Fans react to video of Eviro and Ariana Grande

Fans quickly took to social media, sharing a clip of the incident and comparing it to a similar attack on singer Katy Perry.

Many praised Erivo’s swift reflexes, with some commenting that she has “faster reflexes than multiple grown male security guards.”

A fan shared how the same man jumped on another singer, Katy Perry, sometime ago, while the fan shared a video of how it happened.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Ariana Grande's bestie supporting and protecting from abuse by a fan. Here are what fans said about the video:

@Tiana69679342 stated:

"The guy does this often and thinks it’s funny."

@buffys commented:

"Cynthia having faster reflexes than multiple grown male security."

@katycat_korea shared:

"Isn’t this the same guy who invaded katy perry on stage in sydney?"

@codyfromtargets shared:

"Now I understand why she doesn’t want to go to Brazil."

Naira Marley attacked on stage at Benin Republic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that controversial singer, Naira Marley was attacked while he was on the stage singing in Benin Republic.

The music star who was blamed for the death of one of his ex-signee, Mohbad had a performance in Benin Republic with sold out ticket.

However, the singer was stunned to see the kind of treatment he got for his fans outside the country. After the attack, a few people blamed Iyabo Ojo for the ordeal and noted that it happened because the actress sent her man to allegedly deal with Naira Marley. One odf the assailant held the singer by shirt band refused to let go while some people tried to intervene.

