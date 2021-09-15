A man in his early 20s was arrested at the home of singer Ariana Grande after refusing to leave while demanding to see her

The man is reported to have pulled out a knife at the pop star's security, prompting them to call the police to the scene

The much-loved singer is believed to have been away at the time, as she did not get involved in the chaos

A man was arrested outside pop star Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home after demanding to see her and threatening her security team.

It is unclear if Ariana Grande was home at the time. Photo: arianagrande.

Source: Instagram

Aaron Brown, said to be 23 years old, showed up at home last week in the middle of the night, noting he wanted to see her.

TMZ reports that Brown even flashed out a knife when security tried to make him leave, showing he was not backing down.

The incident reportedly went down on Friday, September 10, and the LAPD was called to the scene after Brown became violent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is not clear if Ariana was home at the time, and if she was - she never came out to see what was going on through the ordeal.

The 23-year-old is now facing felony charges for the said incident.

Ariana has also filed a temporary restraining order against Brown, and she has been granted one until the hearing is done.

Ariana releases wedding photos

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony held at her home.

The singer looked gorgeous in a pearl white dress accessorised with a shoulder-length veil. Ariana had gone through grief in the past as her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died a year after terrorists struck at her concert.

Kylie Jenner reportedly expecting baby number 2 with Travis Scott

In a different celebrity story, Legit.ng reported that American media personality Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with baby daddy Travis Scott.

The billionaire didn't break the good news to her fans but multiple sources have confirmed to reporters that she is pregnant.

The beautiful couple paused their relationship at some point but they remained united as co-parents.

Source: Legit