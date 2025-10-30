Nathaniel Bassey has responded after being criticised for not monetizing his social media platform during the Hallelujah Challenge

He addressed the backlash he received for his decision on the 23rd day of the Hallelujah Challenge

Fans reacted after watching the video, sharing their thoughts on his comments and the public's criticism of him

Gospel singer and convener of the annual Christian program, Hallelujah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey, has reacted to critics who questioned his refusal to monetize his social media platforms.

A few days ago, a man conducted an in-depth analysis on how much Bassey could be missing by not monetizing his platforms, especially with the high viewership from the Hallelujah Challenge.

Fans react to Nathaniel Bassey said about not monetising social media. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

On the 23rd day of the Christian program, Nathaniel Bassey addressed the criticism, stating that he has been dragged over his decision and is not ready to monetize his platforms.

He explained that God has not led him to do so and that he will continue to be blessed through other means.

Bassey further affirmed that if he monetizes his social media, people would accuse him of doing ministry for money, and if he chooses not to, they would still claim he is proud.

Nathaniel Bassey warns fans about scammers

During the service, the music star also warned his followers about scammers who are exploiting his decision not to monetize his platforms. He urged his fans to avoid any page that does not have "Nathaniel Bassey Main" as the main name on YouTube.

Nathaniel Bassey warns his fans during Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

He added that some individuals are using the Hallelujah Challenge to make money on YouTube and asked his fans not to join those platforms.

Testimonies and blessings for Nathaniel Bassey

Recalling the testimonies shared by people who joined the Hallelujah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey took time to acknowledge how God has worked through the program. Recently, he also shared a video showcasing the land he purchased for a Hallelujah Challenge house and how God helped him build it in just eight months.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nathaniel Bassey's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. They shared their take about the singer and what he said. Here are comments below:

@iamprincess39 shared:

"If he monetized it de will still drag him."

@frosh_vibes_ wrote:

"Everyone as their intentions of doing things. We all should respect their purpose of such things. At end our decision is our out put no shade."

@stanley180524 commented:

"But your songs on Spotify and the rest give you money ? Are those songs not from God too ?? Why make money with it ? Sir , I love you , monetize your channel and let’s have peace , once and for all."

Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.

In the clip, the young lady was showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge. She was ministering, and many were delighted by her inspiring words. Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration, showering praise on the gospel singer.

Source: Legit.ng