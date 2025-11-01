Popular content creator Peller shared his mother’s preference for the tribe of his future spouse, drawing attention amid his ongoing relationship with Jarvis

The revelation sparked discussions online, with some users suggesting Peller may be looking for a way to end his relationship

Social media users flooded the comments, reacting to the video and sharing their thoughts on Peller’s statement and intentions

A Nigerian man alleged foul play as popular content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, finally mentioned where his mother wants him to marry from.

He made the statement amid a face-off with his girlfriend, Jarvis, as they exposed each other on social media.

Peller’s statement on marriage sparks reactions

Amid the back and forth, Peller, in a fresh statement, revealed what his mother told him and where she wants him to marry despite his relationship with Jarvis.

The revelation by Peller attracted the attention of many individuals, one of whom stormed the comment page to downplay it, claiming Peller wants to discard his girlfriend.

According to a post shared by user @Cleverlydey4u via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Peller is shown as he explained what his mother told him.

According to him, his mother wants him to marry a person from a specific tribe.

At the beginning of the video, Peller said:

"My mummy na Yoruba, my mummy no too sabi English like that. She wants me to marry person wey be say na Yoruba so that e go dey speak with am well well. No be say she no like Jarvis."

As he made the statement, an individual who came across the video claimed it was made by Peller to achieve a goal.

The individual, identified as @bigsammy890, said in the post:

"He’s looking for a reason to discharge Jarvis."

As the post made its way online, many individuals stormed the comment page to react to what the content creator said.

Reactions as Peller discusses future spouse

@Hamxher_01 added:

"So una won break up line the date for real life , I Dey tell una fans say all this una quarrel na script and planned work e de always be."

@Hamxher_01 stressed:

"Na this part the make me laugh “Me I de Ikorodu the focus on my furniture me wey never do relationship before”

@xohbbos wrote:

"Your mummy love jarvis like mad useless boy but you day hit the Jarvis then you go come online say you be small boy ogun day kee all of una way day support this guy."

@realness000 said:

"How you no go chop breakfast with this wahala you put yourself."

@bolaTheSMM said:

"What’s going to happen to Jarvis ko? Like it wasn’t clear that Jarvis is there to spend his money."

@Billy4737124408 noted:

"No be Igbo gal o…. Cos if na Igbo gal, e sure me say she go hold your neck."

@Tonybrainy stressed:

"God will not let us fall to the hands of people who don’t want us and who won’t let us go."

@Krestedslime said:

"You will never chop breakfast ? Na that mindset make you the suffer for relationship."

@Samuel_01Bebeto noted:

"Na because say she nor gree bend doggy for na e make you dey vex for her e nor good."

@efizylion added:

"Breakfast is fast approaching don’t worry you will cry."

@Johnson60212792 stressed:

"Some should borrow this guy sense. He is going through heart break but he should stop talking online."

@lawal20222001 noted:

"Pellet is a small boy not all what your mum tell you that you have to expose on net or tell your girl friend."

@KevinMuruta said:

"This boy no bey Jarvis level nor spec."

Watch the video below:

