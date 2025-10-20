Nkechi Blessing has shared what happened in her house in Lekki for the second time in two months

In her post, she shared a video of her home while telling her fans that it might be a sign that she should leave

Fans expressed sympathy, offering their thoughts on what might be wrong with her house and what she could do about it

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has shared a video showing the misfortune that occurred in her house in Lekki.

In the clip, the actress, whose unedited gym picture trended a few weeks ago, revealed the aftermath of the incident in her sitting room. Large chunks of her POP had fallen from the ceiling, covering the floor and her chair.

Although she is unharmed, she expressed devastation over the incident, which marks the second time in two months that such a mishap has occurred.

Nkechi blessing shares plan about Lekki house

In the caption of her post, Nkechi Blessing suggested that the incident might be a sign that she should pack up and leave Lekki for good.

She went on to ask her fans to watch her movies so she can earn enough money to buy a house in either Victoria Island or Ikoyi.

Lamenting, she shared that while she may appear to be smiling, she is, in fact, going through a lot. The actress thanked Lekki for all it has done for her and included crying emojis in her post.

It is worth noting that other celebrities, including Zicsloma, Bolaji Ogunmola, Rico, Ruth Eze, and a few others, have also experienced similar incidents with their POP ceilings collapsing. Unfortunately, some were not as fortunate and were trapped under the rubble.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nkechi Blessing video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress. Many appreciated God on her behalf, that there was no casualty. They noted that it has been happening to others as well. Here are comments below:





@chrisbethjumi_fabrics said:

"Haha sorry about it, thank God no one was there then."

@originator01 said:

"Ha ha so sorry NBS this is sad God is your strength."

@omotayomi_abake shared:

"God thank u for sparing ur daughter's life.hmmm oluwa seun ooo.Lekki na wa ooo.but we bless God .sis congratulations."

@ceciliachi15 reacted:

"Maybe the problem is the source of income that u use to buy the house."

@arinzezim commented:

"This pop wahala is becoming too much. Thank God no one was hurt."

@iyaboojofespris shared:

"So sorry my darling."

@wumitoriola wrote:

"Thank God it didnt fall on anyone."

