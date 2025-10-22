Ikorodu Bois have recreated scenes from Mr. Eazi's music video for "See What We Have Done," which featured clips from his wedding

In the post, the young boy portraying Mr. Eazi bears a striking resemblance to the singer

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations about the boys' impressive recreation

Popular mimickers, Ikorodu Bois, have shared a video showcasing their recreation of scenes from Mr. Eazi's music video for "See What We Have Done," which featured clips from his wedding to billionaire businessman Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi.

The music star and his long time lover, Temi staged a lavish and classy wedding in Iceland and video and pictures from the flamboyant ceremony surfaced online.

Fans react as Ikorodu Bois recreate Mr Eazi's wedding scenes.

A song, produced after Mr. Eazi's lavish wedding in Iceland, also features Ghanaian singer King Promise.

In the clip recreated by Ikordou Bois, one of the boys portrayed Mr. Eazi, looking strikingly similar to the singer, just a younger version. Another boy played King Promise, capturing his vibe, look, and stature.

Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola's wedding recreated



At the beginning of the video, Mr. Eazi showed clips from his white wedding to Temi. Ikorodu Bois recreated this moment, with one of the boys acting as Mr. Eazi walking down the aisle with his “wife” in their white wedding outfits.

Ikorodu Bois create car with cart



Mr Eazi reacts as Ikorodu Bois recreate his wedding scene.

In the original video, Mr. Eazi is seen entering a car parked behind him. Ikorodu Bois recreated this by crafting their own car from a cart.

The boy playing Mr. Eazi can be seen trying to open the door as he enters his "car."

Mr. Eazi and Temi react to the video



Reacting to the video, Temi was thrilled with the boys' recreation and exclaimed, "Woahhhhh," accompanied by kiss, love, hug, and angel emojis.

Mr. Eazi also commented on the post, jokingly asking where they found a "Mr. Promise" to join in the recreation. He praised Ikorodu Bois for their creativity, laughing at their impressive work.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ikorodu Bois's video

Reactions have trailed the video created by the talented boys, with many applauding their creativity in the viral clip. Fans noted the striking resemblance between the real King Promise and the "fake" one featured in the video. They also highlighted how much the boy portraying Mr. Eazi looked like the singer. Many marveled at the boys' growth, having started as children and now becoming teenagers. Here are some comments:

@fadeogunro said:

"I can’t tell the difference."

@kingdavid0012025 stated:

"Omor this is so creative,but wait ohh who see that car."



@dacribscakes shared:

"Ahhh this same Ikorodu kids? Ahh I’m getting old."

@yayra_besty shared:

"The king promise is too accurate."

@xsyway shared:

"Awwwww you guys are growing on screen."

@mreazi wrote:

"Lmao this is so creative where Una go find king promise."



@oyin_wealth_ commented:

"The accuracy with King Promise is highly commendable. Great remake video."

