Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has sparked massive reactions over a video making the rounds on social media.

The music star, who is admired by American actress Whoopi Goldberg, shared the reason he dislikes coming to Nigeria to minister. According to him, he is dissatisfied with the way gospel artists are treated in the country.

In the video, Tim Godfrey recalled past experiences where he received a live chicken and tubers of yam as honorariums for his hard work.

He questioned whether the chicken or yam would pay his children’s school fees or help him acquire property.

The Big God crooner, who recently celebrated his grown-up son, expressed his frustration, stating that people can be cruel and unfair to gospel artists.

Tim Godfrey speaks about gospel music

Tim Godfrey also commented on the ongoing debate surrounding gospel artists charging for their ministry, asserting that such discussions make him angry. He emphasized that many artists work hard and deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.

This comes after a heated debate erupted a few months ago about gospel artists demanding payment for their ministry. The controversy intensified when the rate card of a gospel singer circulated online, prompting widespread discussion.

How fans reacted to Tim Godfrey's video

Netizen reacted after seeing the video of the gospel singer. They shared their take about his complexion and compared it to his old pictures. Some others also reacted to what he said in the video. Here are comments below:

@tlanny_content_studio said:

"Tim Godfrey is an artist that likes to sing Gospel songs. Not a Gospel minister.

@lilmisskogo stated:

"An honorarium is meant to be a token of appreciation, not a structured income. It’s irregular, unpredictable, and at the discretion of whoever is giving it."

@adekalu_b reacted:

"So it's now called artist not ministers anymore, make we dey read Bible well oooo. God always provide, he dsnt leave his own stranded."

@the.osas_ commented:

"Oga, go and work! Don't use 'gospel music' as source of livelihood."

@purposemagnet shared:

"This is more reason why you should not make music or ministry your full-time job and source of livelihood unless the Holy Spirit instructs you to do so."

@quinxybio wrote:

"God said I will bless the works of ur hands,whether gospel or not, "music is expensive down from the production, mixing and mastering, the video shot, promotion, and so on."

