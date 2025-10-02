Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, has lashed out at Lucky Udu and Abu Salami in a post on social media

In her post, she recalled what the two had done to her, seemingly expressing satisfaction that God was dealing with them

Fans reacted to her post, taking sides and blasting both Hellen Ati and Lucky Udu

Pascal Okechukwu's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, seemed to take pleasure in the fact that media personalities Lucky Udu and Burna Boy's football academy manager, Abu Salami, are facing difficult times.

A few days ago, Sky B granted an interview in which he stated that the money Lucky Udu had raised for him was never given to him. Udu then took to social media, tearfully swearing on his life that he had not taken anyone's money.

In response, Ati made a post on social media addressing the two personalities. She suggested that it was God who was at work, shaming them for their actions toward her.

She accused both Udu and Salami of being greedy, rude, and despicable to her. Ati further stated that they had taken advantage of her because she is a woman, asserting that nothing remains hidden under the sun.

In her post, Ati, who has been publicly feuding with her alleged baby daddy, mentioned that when Lucky Udu and Salami wronged her a few months ago, she cried out, but no one believed her.

What Lucky Udu and Abu Salami did

Recall that a few months ago, during the public feud between Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest, the singer vowed to support Hellen Ati.

She was set to travel to Nigeria, where she was offered money to undergo a DNA test and to take care of her baby. Ati later accused Udu and Salami of attempting to sleep with her. She also claimed that Udu was asking for a percentage of the money Burna Boy intended to give her.

However, Udu denied these allegations, revealing what Hellen Ati had been requesting from Burna Boy.

How fans reacted to Hellen Ati's allegation

Netizens reacted after seeing Hellen Ati's post. They noted that Ati was the cause of her problem. They blamed her for making content out of every situation just to survive. A few also took as swipe at Lucky Udu and challenged him to say the truth. Here are some comments below:

@evans__james said:

"Lucky Udu should show receipts as evidence."

@kinetrix03 stated:

"Helen is from Kenya but active in Nigeria social media space."

@holystar_raplord1 shared:

"Let forget sentiment. Something is not right with Lucky. Everybody that accused him can't be lying. I no believe him even if he cry water."

@ilesanmi.dammy reacted:

"Her too much cho cho cho is what ruined everything for her. She talks too much. Burna helped lots of ppl during that period but na only her couldn't stop cho cho cho which landed her not getting shi shi."

@dimejiroland commented:

"Helen makes it harder to take her serious, one minute she’s crying another minute she’s catching cruise and we all enjoyed the cruise side of the whole thing."

@uchemaduagwu wrote:

"Hellen but you know that Pikin is not Cubana Chiefpriest own."

