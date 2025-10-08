Singer Sky B has tendered a public apology to content creator Lucky Udu and online critic VeryDarkMan in a new twist

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sky B had accused Lucky Udu of orchestrating a fraudulent interview with him to deceive Nigerians for donations

Sky B's apology video to Lucky Udu and VeryDarkMan has triggered mixed reactions, with many clapping back at the singer

Nigerian musician and songwriter Sky B, whose real name is Palisico Ogunka, has tendered his sincere apology to media personality Lucky Udu, online critic VeryDarkMan, and his fans in a video he recently shared online.

In the video, Sky B described Lucky Udu as a good man as he pleaded with the media personality and VeryDarkMan to accept his apology.

"I want to apologise, I never meant to come and drag you online. My intention was to let people know that this is what really happened. I am sorry. Please accept my apology from my heart. VDM, I also apologise if there is any way I don’t tell you that you were wrong for your judgment," he said in the video.

The apology video comes after Sky B accused Lucky Udu of orchestrating a fraudulent interview to deceive the public for financial donations.

Sky B denied the claims about him being broke in his interview with Lucky Udu.

"The whole interview with Lucky Udu was just a scam intended to get money from Nigerians," Sky B said bluntly. "I was never poor," he revealed.

VeryDarkMan was among the netizens who reacted to the drama between Lucky Udu and Sky B.

The video of Sky B apologising to Lucky Udu and VeryDarkMan is below:

Reactions trail Sky B's apology video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users as many shared diverse opinions about Sky B's apology. Read them below:

Margaret Innocent said:

"Nah small phone you dey use but you have always been rich."

Stanley C Nnaji commented:

"Na now I know say true true you dey colo."

Airbel King Ani commented:

"Na this brain you they use cross road SkyB? Ahh."

Otaru Ogboatoteh KingDavid said:

"If you like use Nokia torch take do video, we no really send you for here… Na apology be this?"

Usman Dahiru Degereji reacted:

"Which one be theres time for war and theres time for peace, theres time to born and time to die, now is time for peace, now I remember you, you are a good man, I know You love me and I love you too, people wey cause problem between me and you den dey by the side."

Jennifer Folorunsho said:

"No be this same guy say him get better phone, say na Lucky give am this small kpalasa wey him dey use now."

Saint Lahrie said:

"Special announcement Nigerians: if you want to trend , Just drag your helper Like tiger generator , Sky B is Portable's student to the core."

What Hellen Ati said about Lucky Udu

Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, called out Lucky Udu and Abu Salami online

Hellen recalled what the two had done to her, seemingly expressing satisfaction that God was dealing with them.

Fans reacted to her post, taking sides and blasting both Hellen Ati and Lucky Udu.

