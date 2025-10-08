Nigerian comedian Frank Donga recently became a topic of discussion online after reports about his new career path surfaced

The humour merchant was reported to be a multimedia communications specialist in Saskatchewan, a Canadian province

Details about his job role trended online, with many remembering his legacy in the Nigerian entertainment scene

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Kunle Idowu, aka Frank Donga, known for his signature humour and viral skits, has left many fans shocked as new details about him surfaced.

Reports went viral stating that the comic has relocated to Canada, where he now works as a multimedia communications specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture in Saskatchewan.

While Donga has yet to make a formal announcement about quitting comedy, his visible absence from the Nigerian entertainment scene, coupled with his recent career pivot, has fuelled widespread discussion online.

Legit.ng reports that the content creator, known for his unemployment skits, has a couple of degrees in agriculture. This includes a first degree in animal science and a master’s degree in animal genetics.

Frank Donga reportedly moved to Canada in early 2024, transitioning into his new role after several years in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Reacting to the new development, a netizen wrote:

"Frank Donga don japa. Working with the Ministry of Agriculture in Saskatchewan as a Multimedia Comms Specialist. He finally got a job 🤭."

In a previous report, Frank Donga shared his thoughts about Nigerians travelling to other countries in search of a better life.

In a post on Twitter, the comedian stated that leaving Nigeria does not guarantee a person will get rich.

According to him, deciding to also stay in Nigeria does not mean that a person is patriotic.

The actor noted that, sometimes, all people want is where they can maximise their potential and live in peace. He then wished people well in whatever they decide to do.

"The truth is leaving Nigeria does not guarantee you’ll get rich. Likewise, deciding to stay does NOT mean you’re more patriotic. Sometimes, all people want is where they can maximise their potentials & live in peace. Whatever you decide to do, I pray your dreams come true."

Netizens react to Frank Donga’s new job

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@daddyCeeDollar said:

"I have run into him a couple of times. seems like a chill guy."

@Mister_Phinney said:

"Saskatchewan sounds like a made up place. 😄"

@seeroverall said:

"Ha! 😂😂😂😂. Baba don run."

@3WiseBro said:

Frank Donga spoke up so much about bad governance for years, but he probably got tired and decided to move on when he realised that Nigerians are more interested in Davido Vs WizKid and celebrity marriages than fighting for a working Nigeria."

@_Ahyorhinde_ said:

"I came to X to tweet this after seeing him on LinkedIn. No wonder we don’t hear from him again."

@n6oflife6 said:

"I am so Happy for him. Let him enjoy a working nation for once in his life. Na Randy Peters I deh pray to Japa Next. He is too intelligent for this shitholle."

@Biz__Wisdom said:

"The man that made skits before skit makers of today."

@IMRANTHEFIRST said:

"That egbon😮😮😂. I was just thinking about him a few days ago 😂😂. Congratulations to him."

@abbide said:

"Frank Donga as in Kunle Idowu?"

@JoshuaGapsiso2 said:

"Anytime I see his name, I just remember how my Popsi got pissed watching an interview of his where he said; he did research and discovered no one or place was named "Donga" before he picked the name."

Frank Donga on Nigeria's economic situation

Legit.ng reported that Frank Donga shared his thoughts about the current economic situation of the country.

Frank noted during an interview with Legit.ng, why he isn't too big at the moment in the political landscape of the country.

He also spoke during the interview about his new movie, Ololade, which was recently released on Netflix.

