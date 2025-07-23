A flyer for a concert headlined by singer Naira Marley has surfaced online, months after there had been no news from the artist

The flyer reveals that Naira Marley is set to headline a concert in Oworonshoki, Lagos State, in August

The announcement sparked reactions from fans, with many taking the opportunity to taunt the singer about his past actions

Controversial street pop singer Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, is set to make a comeback to what he does best: music.

The music star appeared to have taken a break following the backlash over the tragic death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Naira Marley's fans react to post about. Photo credit@iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Allegations surfaced that Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, had a hand in Mohbad's death, leading to court proceedings that dragged on for months.

A flyer making the rounds now indicates that Naira Marley is preparing to headline a concert in Oworonshoki, a suburb near Lagos Island.

The event is set to take place during the grand finale of the OTA festival in August.

Fans react to flyer about Naira Marley

The announcement sparked mixed reactions among fans. Many taunted the singer, with some noting that Naira Marley’s career has taken a hit ever since the allegations surrounding Mohbad's death surfaced.

One fan used the quote "How are the mighty fallen," while another corrected the notion, claiming that Naira Marley was never truly mighty.

Naira Marley trends over post about his concert. Photo credit@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Other fans mocked him, suggesting that the event would be the "biggest in Lagos State," emphasizing that even heavyweights like Davido and Wizkid would never be associated with such events.

On the flip side, a few fans celebrated Naira Marley's return, mocking those who had criticized him.

This is not the first time Naira Marley has appeared at an event to spark comments.

A few months ago, he was spotted with Sam Larry at an NURTW event, where both were heavily criticized, with many reminding them of the unresolved Mohbad case.

What fans said about Naira Marley

Reactions have trailed the post about the music star and his career. Here are some comments about him below:

@oluwashola_6 commented:

"All win na win."

@ajebo_234 shared:

"That's my president right there big naira."

@karo_okogbe stated:

"How are the mighty fallen. He was never mighty sha."

@typistapple commented:

"Biggest Headline in Lagos ."

@realben558 commented:

"Chai this is the first time I’m ever shading tears for this guy. I’ve always known Vdm for not being real and I know Nairay Marley, Sam Larry have bullied this boy to death."

@2ajockey_emirate:

"God I see what you are doing ooo, Mohbad don't rest yet, continue give them pressure."

Naira Marley and Sam Larry interrogated

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested for interrogation by the Lagos state police.

The two were apprehended by law enforcement agents over alleged links to the untimely death of the late singer, Mohbad.

Naira Marley promised to cooperate with the authorities as they were remanded by the Yaba Magistrate court before being released days after

Source: Legit.ng