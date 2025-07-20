Actor Yomi Fabiyi has shared a throwback video of Mohbad’s mother during a press briefing held after the singer’s tragic death

In the emotional clip, the grieving mother was seen laying heavy curses on whoever was responsible for her son's demise

The video sparked reactions from fans, many of whom focused on Adura’s facial expression, offering their thoughts about his demeanour

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi appears dissatisfied with the outcome of the ongoing calls for justice over the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The controversial actor recently shared screenshots of chats he allegedly received from Mohbad’s younger brother, Adura, in 2024.

Fans react to press conference attended by Adura about his brother's death. Photo credit@realyomifabiyi/@iammohbad/@iamhadurah

In the message, Adura claimed to know what transpired after Mohbad returned home from his final show in Ikorodu.

He alleged that a fight broke out between the singer and his wife, Wunmi, during which Mohbad reportedly hit his head against a wall.

In an old video shared by Fabiyi, he was seen sitting with Adura and Mohbad’s mother during a press briefing held after the singer’s death.

In the emotional footage, the grieving mother rained heavy curses on those responsible for her son’s demise, declaring that whoever took Mohbad’s life would not go unpunished.

She further stated that those who killed her first son were now trying to do the same to her second son, and vowed not to allow it to happen.

Fans react to Adura’s facial expression

The clip drew strong reactions from fans who observed Adura’s facial expressions during the press conference.

Fans pray for Mohbad's soul over a trending video. Photo credit@iammohbad

While his mother cursed those behind Mohbad’s death, Adura appeared to be nodding his head and occasionally glancing downward, with a slight, seemingly inappropriate smile.

His demeanour raised eyebrows, with some fans speculating that he might know more than he is letting on.

In the caption of the video, Yomi Fabiyi questioned why Adura did not say “Amen” to his mother’s prayers during the emotional moment.

Mohbad’s mother once accused Fabiyi of being involved in Adura’s disappearance

It will be recalled that months ago, Mohbad’s mother alleged that her second son, Adura, had been kidnapped.

She further claimed that Yomi Fabiyi may have had a hand in his disappearance, a claim the actor has since denied.

The ongoing saga continues to stir emotions among fans of the late singer, who are still demanding answers and justice.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Here are comments complied by Legit.ng about the video as seen below:

@tom_goldplug stated:

"Funniest is this Adura might have taken some substance and not really be aware or ascertain what actually happened that day , because the boy always look confused , just guessing dough."

@beejay_owaboriaye wrote:

"This adura dey mess up oo, how can you know what killed your bro and you are keeping it secret."

@softrajah_ shared:

"Adura face and expression here speaks volumes."

@babooleesky1 commented:

"If to say Comment section get voice note ni I know what to say for this guy called Adura."

@danielskenty reacted:

"Mohbad mother is really angry with Mohbad for the 10 years I no see mummy. You can hear how she says it. “Mohbad has the guts to use me to sell market”. Did he see you for 10 years."

@dannymoore_1901 said:

"I’m just coming back from church and I say amen."

@its_realcapable wrote:

"This is really deep."

Mohbad's ally Spending speaks about misinformation

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides had to apologise to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death. He apologised for the misinformation about his movement.

He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

