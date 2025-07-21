Hip hop in Nigeria has continued to stand strong and thrive despite the glaring dominance of Afrobeats

Several notable artists have been at the forefront in holding up the genre, which has made it outstanding over the years

Igbo rappers have also been hugely instrumental in the hip-hop sphere, bringing their exceptional talent to play

Rap music has undeniably been an underdog in the Nigerian music scene, but lovers of the drill culture are unwavering in their support of the genre.

Despite the dominance of Afrobeats in the Nigerian music scene, many rap stars in Nigeria have remained true to their craft, doing what they know best.

Young Igbo artists taking over the Nigerian drill scene. Credit: @jeriqthehussla/@aguero_banks

Source: Instagram

We can see many hip-hop artists breaking new ground, from Erigga, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Odumodublvck, and others. On the other hand, the prowess of Igbo rappers has been outstanding. In this article, Legit will explore four young, fast-rising Igbo rap stars revolutionising the Nigerian drill scene with their unique sound.

1. Jeriq:

Jeremiah Chukwuebuka Ani, popularly known as Jeriq The Hussla, is one of the standout Igbo artists holding it down in the Nigerian drill scene. Born on May 6, 1999 (26 years old), Jeriq, who hails from Enugu state, released his first single in 2015, titled Iyo, but witnessed a breakthrough in his career after dropping his EP Hood Boy Dreams, which garnered millions of streams.

Jeriq The Hussla, a vital player in the Nigerian drill scene. Credit: @jeriqthehussla

Source: Instagram

Jeriq is known for his unique style of blending hip-hop beats with inspiring Igbo lyrics, which has garnered him a lot of fans. He is known for his lyrics, which often communicate his rise from nothing to something. Jeriq released his second studio album in August 2024.

Watch a video of Jeriq's performance below:

2. Aguero Banks:

Chukwu Francis Chukwubuikem, professionally Aguero Banks, is another Igbo rapper reshaping the drill scene with a distinct sound.

Hailing from Enugu, he blends hard-hitting drill beats with Igbo storytelling, setting him apart in a genre dominated by Lagos-based sounds. His breakout EP, Pains and Sacrifice and debut album The Hero (Ọnyịkọ) showcase his raw narratives about struggle, street life, and survival.

Aguero Banks' impact in Nigerian drill music. Credit: @aguero_banks

Source: Instagram

Collaborations with Phyno on tracks like Still Sober and Hero highlight his role in bridging traditional Igbo rap with modern drill energy. Aguero’s authenticity, use of local language, and regional pride have expanded the reach of Nigerian drill, making it more inclusive and culturally diverse.

With over 35 million streams and growing influence, he’s inspiring a new generation of artists from Southeastern Nigeria to explore drill and trap, proving that the sound of the streets is as much about identity as it is about rhythm.

Watch Aguero's stage performance below:

3. Rord Kelly:

Anih Elijah Chinecherem, alias Kelly Badman, born in 2003, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer from Anambra State. He began his music journey in 2016 as a beat producer and rapper, gaining major recognition in 2022 with his viral hit single “Amara,” which amassed over 129k TikTok videos and millions of streams.

Rord Kelly brings his uniqueness to the Nigerian drill scene. Credit: @rordkelly

Source: Instagram

Rord Kelly is credited for his works in Igbo-drill, blending drill beats with Igbo lyrics and Afro-drill energy. His debut single, Money Matter (2021), marked his entry into the Nigerian music scene. His innovative sound has amassed a lot of fans for him.

Check out Rord Kelly's performance below:

4. Zyno Topboy:

Born on September 21, 2003, Urama Henry Olisaemeka, better known as Zyno Topboy, is another young Igbo artist carrying on the drill culture in Nigeria with pride. Zyno hails from Enugu state in Southeastern Nigeria and is known for his works. In 2023, he released an impressive track titled Olisa featuring Jeriq, which grabbed the attention of many.

Zyno Topboy blends gospel with drill beats. Credit: @zyno_topboy

Source: Instagram

Zyno, who seemed not to be slowing down, went on to also drop an EP, Street Goes To Church, in 2023. He was also active in 2024 as he released another EP, Agnus Dei. Zyno stands out for his ability to blend gospel tunes and messages into drill beats, producing wonderful melodies that resonate with many.

He also uses his music to illuminate his life struggles. On July 11, 2025, Zyno dropped his first studio album, Forever Topping.

Watch Zyno as he controls the crowd below:

Odumodublvck praises hit track, Declan Rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck, during an interview, spoke highly of his 2023 breakout track, Declan Rice.

In an interview, the rapper claimed that no Nigerian song has had more impact in the world than Declan Rice in the history of Nigerian hip hop.

He also blasted naysayers who often try to water down his works by saying that he is not a rapper. Odumodublvck firmly stated that they would be punished by God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng