Ayra Starr has been seen attending the birthday day bash of foremost Spanish singer Rosalia, while abroad

In the recording making the rounds, she was wearing her usual skimpy wear and was pulling her skirt down at every moment

Fans were quick to observe how uncomfortable she was as they shared their opinion about her dress sense

Mavin record signee, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has sparked massive reactions with what she wore for a birthday party abroad.

The Bloody Samaritan crooner, who always amazes fans with her choice of skimpy wears, did so again at Spanish singer Rosalia's birthday.

Ayra Star spotted at Spanish singer Rosalia's birthday. Photo credit @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was pulling down her skirt as she seems uncomfortable while walking to the venue of the party.

Ayra Starr leaves chest open to party

In the clip, the long sleeve blouse worn by the music star, who made fan go gaga, was opened at the chest.

It left little to the imagination as she walked up to take pictures. Ayra Starr held a bag which had matching colour with her cloth.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's video

Netizens have reacted to the video of the cloth worn by Ayra Starr to the birthday party. Here are some of the comments below:

@mide_melanin20:

"I feel like the designer should have sewn a better skirt that she can feel more comfortable with tho…instead of just dragging it down every second."

@its.braveman:

"Sabi girl no dey too like clothes."

@jenny26brolin:

"With cold in abroad you wear this."

@oraimo_adeleke:

"All these outfits will disappoint you one day. Your clothes are always shorts. Why?"

@iamcielotig:

"why she dey drag the skirt come down, she know no say the thing short before she wear am."

@tumiz___:

"That guy don fall be that?."

@momo_uchendu:

"Cold no dey catch you this girl."

@strictly_ogshit:

"U wan show us, we go view. Transaction complete."

@itz_suredaddy_official:

"Life is a fashion show baby. Pose for the cam."

@decided411:

"She just dy carry small thing dy go up and down make she go do BBL nah."

Naijashimadun prays for Ayra Starr's backside

Legit.ng had reported that Naijashimadun had shared a video of Tems and Ayra Starr showing off their backsides while performing on stage.

In the clip, he praised Tems for her endowment and also prayed that God will give Ayra Starr a bit of it so she will not break her waist.

The man accused Tems of hiding her behind for too long and commented how it has helped her stage craft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng