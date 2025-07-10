Singer Portable has responded to Davido’s recent online shade, reigniting ongoing drama between the two

Davido, during an online altercation with a netizen, had made an indirect jab at the controversial singer

Their latest drama came months after Portable slammed Davido, accusing him of misleading him

Controversial singer Portable has seemingly responded to Davido’s recent online shade in a not-so-subtle manner, reigniting their ongoing drama.

It all started when Davido clapped back at a troll on X (formerly Twitter) who mocked his family for always flying the same private jet. In his response, Davido took an indirect jab at Portable, tweeting:

“All these Odogwu Bar settings ”

The post, widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Portable’s lounge in Ogun State, didn’t go unnoticed by the Zazuu star.

Portable drops a subtle response to Davido’s recent online shade. Photos: @portablebaeby/@davido/IG.

Rather than go on another fiery, Portable took the high road—or so it seemed—by posting a throwback photo of himself and Davido during their linkup in the U.S. last year, where the Afrobeats star hosted him to dinner and gifted him a luxury designer shoe.

In the caption, Portable wrote:

“Zazuu zeh, ogo ni mi ni nu UK”

Their latest drama came months after Portable slammed Davido, accusing him of misleading him with “bad advice” during their dinner meetup.

He revealed that Davido, who is signed to Sony Music, had warned him not to sign with the same label, but to go with Empire instead and collect an advance.

Portable declared at the time:

“The same Grammy Davido is chasing, I dey chase am too."

Angered by the backlash, Davido unfollowed Portable on Instagram, a move that further deepened their rift.

In response, the singer mocked Davido for not featuring him in a song, adding that Wizkid would never treat him that way.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Portable, Davido's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ife_4pf:

"Portable no dey forget receipt. That photo with Davido was a strategic move"

@danny_madeit:

"Lowkey insult. He’s basically saying “You shaded me, but I’m still popping overseas.” Mad clapback"

@bimbs_cute:

"One minute Portable’s fighting you, next minute he’s posting your picture. This guy is unpredictable"

@iam_kelvinjay:

"Portable no dey ever miss am! Even shade wey pass like breeze, he go catch am with net"

@mzz_onyinye:

"He posted throwback but the message loud! This guy dey always reply without typing “Dear Davido”

Portable had a go at Davido after a US meeting in 2024. Photos: @portablebaeby/IG.

Portable calls out baby mama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable called out his second baby and actress Ashabi Simple as he leveled allegations against her.

The Zazu hitmaker claimed that the actress was on the verge of scattering his nuclear family. He alleged that the Nollywood star disrespects his wife, Bewaji, even though she accepted her as one of his concubines.

In a video that has since gone viral, Portable mentioned that his second baby mama didn’t value following how she reportedly brings trouble into his home. He further accused Ashabi of trying to use his household to trend online with the negative comments she is making online.

