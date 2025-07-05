Sam Larry Dances in Cryptic Video to Ayefele’s Song, Hand Gesture Sparks Harsh Comments: “God Abeg”
- Sam Larry shared a post on his TikTok account, dancing to Yinka Ayefele's song while making a gesture at his fans
- The embattled personality has been the subject of much discussion after VDM revisited the late Mohbad's case and dragged Zlatan into it
- Fans flooded his comment section with reactions, questioning him about the late singer after noticing the gesture he made
Embattled socialite Samson Erinfolami Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, has faced the wrath of his fans over a video he shared on his TikTok account.
Sam Larry has been trending since social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, revisited the late Mohbad's case.
An old video and chats of what Naira Marley and others allegedly did to the late singer surfaced online, prompting many to send him negative comments.
In reaction to the hate and criticism, Sam Larry played a song by Yinka Ayefele, which speaks about having enough on his plate and urging people not to add to it.
The song also mentions how people will use past actions against others, as Sam Larry danced and sang along.
Sam Larry sends message with hand gesture
In the video, Sam Larry made a hand gesture towards his fans, signalling that he was aware of their every move and was watching with details.
He used the song as a subtle warning to his detractors, telling them to leave him alone over the controversial case.
Fans taunt Sam Larry
Fans taunted Sam Larry about Mohbad's case, calling him several unprintable names.
One lady even asked if he could help her kill her ex-lover, while others questioned the meaning behind his hand gesture and warned that no harm should come to anyone commenting in his section.
See the video here:
Reactions trails Sam Larry's video
Netizens reacted after seeing the video shared by Sam Larry. Here are comments about it below:
@dimejiroland reacted:
"Samlarry killed this ayefele song again… guy too good."
@EMANI commented:
"This hand wey you dey put for eyes make nothing do me ooo ."
@O M O T O L A N I shared:
"Samlarry shey e le bami pa Ex mi ."
@chefbeebah said:
"Samlarry oluomo 1 of bullying kingdom, Apase gbogbo Apayan 1 of lagos state eyan Naira olori odo Apayan."
@holluwaniphemmie reacted
"Egbon Egbon you even murder the song, oriyin fokasibe."
@Hommie reacted:
"You killed the song the way you killed Mohbad."
@Feranmi kitchen & Events shared:
"Apanilekun jaye, ur next generation must pay for this, I am so sure about it"
Sam Larry, Marley raise eyebrow over event
Legit.ng had reported that two jolly friends, Naira Marley and Sam Larry, were spotted at a NURTW street party and their presence raised questions.
They were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.
A banner of the chairman of the NURTW of the zone where the party was held was placed behind them, and fans dragged them to filth over the trending video.
